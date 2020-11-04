Beatport Partners With When The Music Stops and Silentmode for a 24+ Hour Virtual Music Festival

On November 7th.

Beatport, the world's number one destination for electronic music and DJ culture, announced that it has partnered with When the Music Stops and Silentmode for a 24+ hour virtual music festival in support of mental health. Beatport ReConnect x When The Music Stops: #YouAreNotAlone will stream live on Beaport's Twitch channel on Saturday, November 7 beginning at 7pm PT / 10pm ET/ 4am CEST.

Artists confirmed to appear so far include Adam Beyer, Archie Hamilton, Angie Vee, Boys Noize, Ida Engberg, Junior Sanchez, Kaskade, Lady Starlight, LOUISAHHH, Riva Starr and many more. In addition to DJ sets, the event will feature educational segments about mental health and wellness led by experts in the field including wellness music / Breathonics composer, and sleep coach, Tom Middleton, psychotherapist Dr. Aida Vazin, leading breathwork expert Stuart Sandeman and Silentmode founder Bradley Young. Artists such as Ceri and Rebekah, two advocates of this topic, will provide informational messages and tips surrounding mental health and wellness. In between the music performances, these leading experts will tackle a range of topics such as depression, sleeping habits, productivity during the pandemic, creativity and more challenges facing the electronic music community and the world more broadly.

"These are trying times for our industry. Now more than ever taking care of ourselves - our minds, our wellbeing and, the wellbeing of others, is truly vital," said Beatport's CEO, Robb McDaniels "Mental health has been one of the most talked about topics in our industry for years, and this is a global topic that should continue to be discussed and destigmatized. Everyone at Beatport takes this topic very seriously and will continue to bring visibility to it."

When the Music Stops is a non-profit organization founded by electronic music professional Josh Donaldson. They focus on depression, anxiety, burnout, and suicide prevention and aim to create a supportive community with a culture of honesty where vulnerability is the norm. Every year close to 800,000 people take their own lives worldwide and there are countless others who attempt suicide. Suicide is the second leading cause of death among 15-29 year-olds globally. So far in 2020 more than 30% of adults (18+) have experienced symptoms of anxiety, depression, or severe loneliness. As a co-presenter of this event, they will host important conversations throughout the festival, including a chat with DJ Sacha Robotti, discussing mental health and his own healing journey as well as rapper, MC and performer Jerome Joyce, who will discuss coping through poetry and songwriting.

"With loneliness, depression, and suicide on the rise, Beatport is becoming a leader in normalizing these conversations. When The Music Stops is honored to collaborate on such a powerful initiative. These issues affect all races and all religions. Together we can make an impact and let people know 'You Are Not Alone'. We will continue to do everything we can to be there for you, we understand and relate to your struggles." - Joshua Donaldson, Founder When The Music Stops.

Silentmode will host two discussions: "The Problem - Mental health, how did we get here and what do we do?" featuring Ari Peralta (Arigami) and Jenni Cochrane (Get Ahead) and "The Solution - Using the power of music as a preventive mental health solution" with Tom Middleton, Stuart Sandeman and Bradley Young. There will also be a Breathonics Live Session with Stuart Sandeman, leading breathwork expert, demonstrating breathing workouts to help you build your body's natural relaxation mechanism. In addition, Silentmode will curate a Breathonics chill out room that lives within Beatport's Twitch channel, where the room will have content on loop for an extended period of time. Fans can go there to experience sleep tracks and relax in between the music and educational segments over the 24-hour period.

"It's really important that brands with true impact recognise the importance of mental health awareness, potential triggers and ways in which we can all come together to provide solutions. Beatport have been working hard to put together this special event which can sensibly approach the conversation within the most vulnerable groups of society; we at Silentmode really commend that and are thankful to be able to bring a solution for those that need it." Bradley Dowding-Young - Silentmode / Breathonics Founder.

When The Music Stops is a nonprofit and community that supports emotional and mental health through music, connection, and love. We are a collection of people from all walks of life that understand the pain and struggle of everyday life. Our mission is to support those that struggle with helplessness and the feelings of being lost and alone. Our goal is to positively impact current and future generations. Please join us. IG: @whenthemusicstops

Silentmode is a revolutionary Peak Performance company aiming to help 100 million people reduce their resting heart rate by 5% over the next 5 years, enabling happier, healthier lives. They believe the combination of music, science, and technology can create a new genre of mindful practise that's accessible to anyone. Delivered through Breathonics, a contemporary musical mental fitness training app and their flagship hardware product, the Powermask, Silentmode are changing the way we approach working in, and not just working out.

Founded in 2004 as the principal source of music for DJs, Beatport is today the worldwide home of electronic music for DJs, producers, and their fans. The Beatport Store offers music in premium digital formats and provides unique music discovery tools created for and by DJs. Beatport LINK allows any DJ to access the Store catalog directly from their favorite performance hardware and software as well as access without an internet connection in their patented Offline Locker. Each week, Beatport's music collection is refreshed with hundreds of exclusive tracks by the world's top electronic music artists. Beatport has offices in Los Angeles, Denver and Berlin. Follow us on Twitch​, ​YouTube​, I​​​nstagram​, and ​​Facebook​.

The Beatport ReConnect x When The Music Stops: #YouAreNotAlone stream can be viewed on: https://www.twitch.tv/beatportofficial and beatport.com .

