Beatchild Shares 'Soul Garden' From Upcoming Nostalgia Release

For Nostalgia: Beats of 2008 - 2020, Beatchild has selected his favourite cuts from his first three BBE albums, presenting instrumental versions for the first time alongside previously unreleased bonus tracks recorded over the last 12 years. These instrumentals let Beatchild's natural musical aesthetic breathe, reframing his warm, uncluttered productions and letting his smooth, blunted, soulful beats speak for themselves.

Juno-nominated Beatchild first arrived on BBE back in 2008 with Soul Movement Vol.1, a timeless hip hop fusion record with lush live acoustic instrumentation and guest appearances from Drake, Divine Brown, Shad and many more.

Vol. 2 followed in 2014, further developing Byram's distinctive, languid and organic sound, featuring Glenn Lewis, Spek Won, and Tanika Charles, to name a few. 2018's Heavy Rockin' Steady saw Beatchild take more of a central role as a lead vocalist, performing on almost every track, including memorable duet 'The Only Difference' with Justin Nozuka.

Formerly known as Slakah the Beatchild then Beatchild & The Slakadeliqs, now simply Beatchild, Canadian musician, producer and songwriter Byram Joseph returns to BBE Music with retrospective instrumental collection Nostalgia: Beats of 2008 - 2020.