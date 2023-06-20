Bearings Announce New Album 'The Best Part About Being Human'

The new album will be released on August 18.

By: Jun. 20, 2023

Bearings have announced their third album The Best Part About Being Human, due for release on August 18 via Pure Noise Records.

Produced by Sam Guaiana (Silverstein, Between You & Me), the new album features the most tightly honed songwriting of Bearings’ near-decade career, instantly nostalgic for sweaty summer festivals and finger-pointed singalongs while serving as a clear indication of where the pop-punk genre is headed.

“The Best Part About Being Human is being alive and the second best part is writing an upbeat and exciting record with your brothers in a small house in North Hollywood,” says the band. “This record was us figuring out what we really wanted to play live, what got us excited, and I think we found that.

The Best Part About Being Human is available to pre-order now here.

Alongside the announcement, Bearings have shared their newest single “Gone So Gone.” On the track, the band explains, “’Gone So Gone’ is about making fun of yourself and your situation. The song really is about heartbreak but by sort of creating it yourself. Sad but sort of funny, as with anything in life I think it’s good to laugh at yourself about it. Why else would I use the word fuss?”

Bearings will be hitting the road with Just Friends, Young Culture, and Youth Fountain on The Alive And Loud Tour. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.bearingsband.com

Bearings Tour Dates

September 15 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest*

September 16 – Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary

September 17 – Toronto, CA – The Opera House

September 19 – Montréal, CA – Théâtre Fairmount

September 20 – Albany, NY – Empire Live

September 22 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

September 23 – New York, NY – Racket NYC

September 24 – Boston, MA – Crystal Ballroom (Crystal Restaurant)

September 26 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom

September 27 – Syracuse, NY – The Song and Dance

September 29 – Pittsburgh, PA – Enclave

September 30 – Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups

October 1 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

October 3 – Charlotte, NC – Amos’ Southend

October 4 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

October 6 – Dallas, TX – Lone Star Room Dallas

October 7 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

October 10 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

October 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Echoplex

October 13 – Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction

October 15 – Berkeley, CA – The Cornerstone

October 17 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon

October 18 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre

October 20 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell

October 21 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theater

*Festival Appearance

Photo Credit: Kay Dargs


Michael Major

