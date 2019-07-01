Bear Hands Confirms Tour With X Ambassadors
On the heels of their extensive tour with twenty one pilots, today Bear Hands confirm a 31-city tour supporting X Ambassadors. The tour will kick off on October 8 in Tucson, AZ, with shows in cities including Atlanta, Richmond, New York City, Seattle, and Los Angeles (full dates below). Tickets for all dates are on sale now and can be purchased here.
Bear Hands, comprised of vocalist Dylan Rau, bassist Val Loper, and drummer TJ Orscher, recently released their fourth studio album Fake Tunes, a deep dive into a twisted modern era, paranoid yet hopeful, celebrity obsessed and introspective, and an unmistakable sign of troubled times. Written and recorded in the plastic warmth of Los Angeles, Fake Tunes marks an evolution for the band, whilst drawing upon newly formed collaborative relationships with producer Christopher Chu of POP ETC and outsider artist Ursula Rose. Their most auspicious release to date, Fake Tunes is available for purchase on all formats here.
Upon the release of the album, the band debuted the lyric video for "Mr. Radioactive" via Alternative Pressalongside a track-by-track guide to the album by lead singer Dylan Rau. Bear Hands have previously shared videos for the Fake Tunes tracks "Reptilians," "Back Seat Driver (Spirit Guide)," and "Blue Lips (feat. Ursula Rose)," which Alternative Press called "another highlight for the long-running outfit of Rau, bassist Val Loper and drummer TJ Orscher."
Fake Tunes finds Bear Hands exploring new sounds and new themes with fresh wit and vulnerability, and is anchored by Rau's sharp, incisive songwriting, tackling the challenges of relationships, dependence, acceptance, and uncertainty.
From the "metronomic electro-pop" of album opener "Blue Lips (feat. Ursula Rose)," a song about listening to someone's problems over and over until it drains you completely, to the dreamy lilt of "Clean Up California," a song about finding salvation (or not) across state lines, Fake Tunes traces the anxiety of life and love in America today. The album's 11 tracks veer from the meaty, rhythmic indie anthems the band cut its teeth on to digitally-infused numbers that swerve across stylistic lanes. The result is a fitting statement of what a band can be-and the expectations it can defy. "It feels like this record is grateful," Loper says. "We feel lucky to be here, to have the chance to keep making music together. It feels lighter. The songs are shorter, they're pretty poppy, and they're to the point. And that's where our music is most impactful."
Bear Hands was formed in Connecticut and soon after moved to NYC to test their chemistry on stage. The band would go on to release its acclaimed debut LP, Burning Bush Supper Club, in 2010, riding steady hype to 2014's showstopper Distraction. Radio soon caught on, earning the band major chart success with singles "Giants" and "Agora," alongside a late night TV debut on Conan. The group quickly earned a reputation as a visceral live act, touring with the likes of Passion Pit, Killer Mike, and Cage the Elephant, and landing on festival bills from Coachella to Reading & Leeds. This year, the band has toured alongside Foals, Walk the Moon, and twenty one pilots.
October 8 /// Tucson, AZ /// Rialto Theatre
October 9 /// Albuquerque, NM /// Historic El Rey Theater
October 11 /// Denver, CO /// Mission Ballroom
October 12 /// Kansas City, MO /// Arvest Bank Theater at the Midland
October 13 /// Oklahoma City, OK /// The Jones Assembly
October 15 /// Dallas, TX /// House of Blues
October 16 /// Houston, TX /// House of Blues
October 18 /// Atlanta, GA /// Tabernacle
October 19 /// New Orleans, LA /// The Fillmore
October 20 /// Birmingham, AL /// Iron City
October 22 /// Lake Buena Vista, FL /// House Of Blues
October 23 /// Fort Lauderdale, FL /// Revolution
October 25 /// Charlotte, NC /// The Fillmore
October 26 /// Richmond, VA /// The National
October 27 /// Norfolk, VA /// The Norva
October 29 /// Washington D.C. /// Lincoln Theatre
October 30 /// New York, NY /// Terminal 5
November 1 /// Portland, ME /// State Theatre
November 2 /// Philadelphia, PA /// Franklin Music Hall
November 5 /// Cleveland, OH /// House of Blues
November 6 /// Detroit, MI /// The Fillmore Detroit
November 8 /// Grand Rapids, MI /// 20 Monroe Live
November 9 /// Indianapolis, IN /// Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
November 10 /// Nashville, TN /// Marathon Music Works
November 12 /// Omaha, NE /// Sokol Auditorium
November 15 /// Portland, OR /// Crystal Ballroom
November 16 /// Boise, ID /// Knitting Factory Boise
November 17 /// Seattle, WA /// Showbox SoDo
November 19 /// San Francisco, CA /// Warfield Theater
November 20 /// Los Angeles, CA /// Palladium