Bear Grillz Transcends with New Single 'Head in the Clouds (feat. Nevve)'

Bass demon Bear Grillz drops "Head In The Clouds (feat. Nevve)," a future bass charmer infused with celestial drops and dreamy vocals.

Following a successful remix package of his sophomore album "Friends," Bear Grillz charges ahead with a brand new single. Featuring EDM princess Nevve, "Head in the Clouds," elevates Bear Grillz's status as a bass master with this glistening production. Similar to how the song sings "never going back to before," Bear Grillz continues to climb up the ranks as his career continues to rocket. Stay tuned for more music coming your way.

Since revealing himself on the Jerry Springer show back in 2016, Bear Grillz has gone above and beyond his bear persona. In 2019, he released his debut album, Demons, through Dim Mak. Featuring collaborations with Jared Watson and David Foral from Dirty Heads, Sullivan King and Kabaka Pyramid, the groundbreaking 12-track album established Bear Grillz as a producer willing to take big sonic risks, showcasing a musical cohesion of dubstep, future bass, bass house, hip hop and reggae.

Bear Grillz refined his sound even further in 2020 through a pair of back to back EPs, Reanimated and Ground Zero. In a print review of Reanimated, DJ Mag gave the work a flawless 10/10 rating, noting that the release is "technically almost perfect." Bear Grillz's carefully designed soundscapes and high energy concerts have made the Colorado-based musician one of the most in-demand performers in the dance music scene.

He has sold out shows across 14 countries and rocked major festivals around the globe, including Electric Zoo, Lost Lands, EDC Orlando and HARD Summer. Last year he co-headlined the massive Global Dub Festival at Red Rocks alongside Adventure Club. When he's not on tour, Bear Grillz can be seen keeping it local in his hometown, where he's become a frequent special guest performer at Denver Nuggets NBA games.

Listen here: