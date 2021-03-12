Bear Grillz Drops Bass-Heavy Remix Package 'Friends Remixed' EP

Bear Grillz's cross-genre Friends: The Album continues to encapsulate the theme of collaboration with an official remix release. Spanning seven tracks, the EP sees a plethora of remixes from Kompany, SIPPY & Doctor Werewolf, Pushing Daizies, Sam Lamar, and more, reinvigorating the already dynamic soundscapes.



Released in December 2020, Bear Grillz's sophomore effort Friends: The Album celebrated friendship and collaboration, in the spirit of finding meaningful connections through uncertain times. From the reggae-pop melodies on "Give Em What They Want" alongside Iration to the dreamlike soundscapes on his Adventure Club and JT Roach collaboration "Where We Are," Friends: The Album was full of diverse musical moments, proving that everything is really better with friends.

Doubling down on that notion, Bear Grillz has invited more of his friends to rework some of his favorite tracks off the album. Setting the tone for the remix EP, Icon Collective alum Kompany lays down a bass-fueled revamp of Bear Grillz & Riot Ten's "Run It," featuring EDM raps from Bok Nero. Speaking about the new remix, Bear Grillz stated:



"I've been a big fan of Kompany for years so it was really exciting to have him remix 'Run It.' He's such a beast and this track is no different. I was blown away when I first heard this remix and just imagined dance floors all across the world crumbling when they hear this one."

