Beanz Releases New Album 'Tables Turn'

Today, the latest female rapper paving the way, Beanz releases her highly anticipated album Tables Turn via AWAL, accompanied by a visual for the track "Surf (ft. Dizzy Wright)."

Of the project, Beanz shares "I'm super excited to share this project with the world! I've grown so much and I'm still growing to this day & that's displayed on this. Every day I live, I learn, & I'm becoming more solidified in who 'Beanz' is. I'm grateful enough to be able to share that on Tables Turn. I'm tapping into love, relationships, family, friends, & most importantly just talking my s! This is just one stop on my journey & I'm looking forward to bringing all of the new listeners along to the next!"

Tables Turn sees features from Eric Bellinger, Cozz (Dreamville), Reason (TDE) & Benny The Butcher and more. The album features Beanz' recent tracks "Wake Me Up When I'm Dreaming" and "Pink Drink," as well as her early summer releases including "As Seen On TV" featuring Benny The Butcher and "Blow Me," which garnered attention from Hot New Hip Hop who exclaimed that Beanz has "raw talent...[and] dope bars" while Brooklyn Vegan describes "...[Beanz] channels warm, soulful early 2000s rap on her addictive new single."

The release of Tables Turn is to be closely followed by Beanz' performance at Day N Vegas on November 13th following her high energy sets earlier this year at Rolling Loud New York and Rolling Loud Miami.

Beanz has steadily been on the rise since her time on the Netflix hip-hop, reality competition Rhythm and Flow with a string of releases earlier this year including "Crackin" (prod. By JetSonMade), "Basement" (prod. by Wheezy) and "Waves Freestyle" where she teamed up with Bay Area rapper P-Lo.

Growing up in Redding, PA, a suburb of Philadelphia and born to Puerto Rican-American parents, Beanz grew up in a rough neighborhood. Channeling her thoughts through poetry she began writing, which led to rapping and soon she began repping her city with her talents.

Beanz is proof positive that we're living in a golden age of female rappers. Among her peers, she stands out as a complete artist-she combines incisive writing and uncommon charisma, precision and passion, and the ability to appeal to rap purists while retaining immense crossover potential. In 2019, she turned heads (and impressed judges Fat Joe and Jadakiss) with her appearance on the Netflix hip hop reality competition Rhythm & Flow. Since then, she's released an unrelenting parade of bangers, proving herself as an underdog worth rooting for.

Listen to the new album here:

Watch the new music video here: