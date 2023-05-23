Bay Area Recording Artist Jay Kayze Reflects On The Complexities Of A Bi-Racial Upbringing In “You Heard”

Kayze's experience with identity is complex and in his new single "You Heard", he relinquishes the pressure of correcting the narrative that others create.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album Photo 1 Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album
Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call Photo 2 Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call
Video: Sara Bareilles Sings 'When You Wish Upon a Star' For Disney's 100th Anniversary Photo 3 Video: Sara Bareilles Sings 'When You Wish Upon a Star' For 'Disney 100'
Video: TMZ Investigates 'Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom' in New Trailer Photo 4 Video: TMZ Investigates 'Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom' in New Trailer

Video: TMZ Investigates 'Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom' in New Trailer

Here to deliver the second single off of his debut EP "Before I Go", Bay area artist Jay Kayze dives deep with a song inspired by identity and the effects it has had on him growing up. Being biracial, Kayze's experience with identity is complex and in his new single "You Heard", he relinquishes the pressure of correcting the narrative that others create.

Choosing to own his own power, the new track challenges the criticism he has faced about 'not being black enough'; by putting other people's assumptions to rest, he chooses to focus his energy on himself, his music and his personal growth. Originally recorded in his friend Koste's living room, "You Heard '' presents a music video shot in Joshua Tree, CA featuring model/influencer @litzxrubi.

"The feds can't even spell how much I make, All the fences, I unchained / Link by link, I built a name" - "You Heard"

In the music video, we follow Kayze through a series of epic performance shots in the desert; perhaps his most memorable video yet, model Rubi stays loyal by his side from beginning to end. The aesthetic introduces summer vibes and a light, airy aesthetic in contrast to his heavy lyrics. Despite the obstacles that he has faced in life, we witness acceptance and a newfound strength on Kayze's face as we follow him through a larger than life, arid landscape almost as if to communicate growth among emptiness and resilience amidst emotional drought.

A rapper, singer and multiinstrumentalist, Jay Kayze coins himself as the 'artists artist'. Versatile, skilled, and highly methodical in all aspects of his craft, the Bay Area native is now producing music out of Los Angeles, where he still nurtures the experiences from his time in the Bay Area music community. Kayze uses his platform to talk about his personal struggle navigating a bi-racial upbringing, while also bridging the gap between his love of language and instrumentation. Kayze is no stranger to hard work, stating "My mom raised me by herself. No food stamps, no government checks, nothing." Kayze adds, "My father was not allowed in the state. I watched my mom work 80-hour weeks, and I saw her turn a college retail job into a Vice President-level role at a Fortune 500 company."

Drawing inspiration from J. Cole, Anderson .Paak, Childish Gambino, and Chance the Rapper, Kayze embodies the swagger of a more enriched generation. Kayze showcases a fearless blend of Old-School Hip Hop/R&B combined with New Age Rap and Pop, noting "I grew up listening to Lauryn Hill and the Black Eyed Peas with my mom, and Busta Rhymes and Dr. Dre with my uncles." Having already performed alongside some of his childhood idols including Nas, Rakim, and Too Short, Kayze has amassed millions of streams across Spotify, Soundcloud, and YouTube. With co-signs from legends DC Young Fly and The Game, the sky is truly the limit for Jay Kayze.

Watch the Official music video on YouTube here.



RELATED STORIES - Music

Video: French 79 Drops You Always Say Visual With Olivia Merilahti Photo
Video: French 79 Drops 'You Always Say' Visual With Olivia Merilahti

International electronic artist French 79—the musical alias of French producer, remixer and songwriter Simon Henner—premieres the video for his track, “You Always Say,” featuring singer and composer Olivia Merilahti of The Dø. The video was directed by a pair of Henner’s lifelong friends and creative collaborators, who go by the name Cauboyz.

Sons of (Sam Prekop and John McEntire) to Release Debut on Vinyl Photo
Sons of (Sam Prekop and John McEntire) to Release Debut on Vinyl

McEntire is one of the most celebrated engineers, composers, and drummers in forward-thinking music, having recorded and performed with the likes of Tortoise, Stereolab, Modest Mouse and many more. With nearly three decades of experience working together, this is their first full-length collaboration as a duo.

Video: Rodrigo y Gabriela Share New Live Performance Video Photo
Video: Rodrigo y Gabriela Share New Live Performance Video

Grammy Award-winning guitar virtuosos Rodrigo y Gabriela have announced the premiere of “Descending To Nowhere | A Take Away Show,” a new live performance video filmed at an empty Théâtre des Bouffes du Nord in Paris between two sold-out gigs last month and presented exclusively via La Blogothèque.

ORANGE BLOSSOM REVUE Details 2023 Artist Lineup Photo
ORANGE BLOSSOM REVUE Details 2023 Artist Lineup

This year’s marquee includes performances by southern soul-rock icons JJ Grey & Mofro, virtuosic guitar prodigy Molly Tuttle and her band Golden Highway, distinguished singer-songwriter Brent Cobb, neotraditional country hitmakers Mike and the Moonpies, rising Americana star Kaitlin Butts, and more.


More Hot Stories For You

Iliza Shlesinger Returns To Encore Theater With HARD FEELINGS Tour, October 2023Iliza Shlesinger Returns To Encore Theater With HARD FEELINGS Tour, October 2023
Canadian Folk Awards Nominee Alex Krawczyk Releases New Single 'Space Between Us'Canadian Folk Awards Nominee Alex Krawczyk Releases New Single 'Space Between Us'
Kurt Cobain's Smashed & Signed By Nirvana Fender Stratocaster Electric Guitar Sold For $595,900Kurt Cobain's Smashed & Signed By Nirvana Fender Stratocaster Electric Guitar Sold For $595,900
The Kaz Experiment Release Captivating Instrumental Single 'Curiosity'The Kaz Experiment Release Captivating Instrumental Single 'Curiosity'

Videos

Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain Video
'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards Video
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO