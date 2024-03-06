Baroness & Red Fang Unite For First-Ever Joint U.S. Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Baroness and Red Fang have announced five special co-headlining performances this May, bringing back-to-back sets from two of heavy music's most beloved bands, for the first time ever.

“It will be great to get out and play some shows with our old friends in Red Fang,” Baroness collectively shared. “Surprisingly, we've never properly toured together, so we're all excited to bring these shows to you this spring. Furthermore, it will be great to have another opportunity to support and perform songs from our latest record, STONE, with you!”

Red Fang's Bryan Giles adds: “We're stoked to be paying shows with Baroness this Spring! I'm pretty sure these shows are gonna go off!”

Baroness/Red Fang tour dates:

May 13 Winston Salem, NC The Ramkat

May 14 Norfolk, VA Elevation 27

May 15 Baltimore, MD Ram's Head Live

May 16 Asbury Park, NJ The Stone Pony

May 18 Harrisburg, PA HMAC

Tickets for the newly announced, non-festival dates are on-sale this Friday at 10 am local time. Ticketing links can be found on YourBaroness.com.

About Baroness

Founded in 2003, Baroness is John Baizley (vocals/guitar), Gina Gleason (guitar), Nick Jost (bass) and Sebastian Thomson (drums). The Philadelphia-meets-Brooklyn foursome have released six full-length albums to date: STONE (2023), Gold & Grey (2019), Purple (2015), Yellow & Green (2012), Blue Record (2009), and the Red Album (2007). Throughout their career, they've garnered widespread acclaim, with the band's albums regularly featured on year-end best of lists, and 2017 seeing their first GRAMMY nomination.

On their most recent album, STONE, Pitchfork said they “remain one of the most remarkable and capable bands at the intersection of heavy metal, hard rock, and psychedelia.” Brooklyn Vegan described the 10-song collection as “Baroness at their most alive and direct,” while Revolver added: “STONE… is a wild ride, full of triumphant sludge metal, and soaring, shoegazing progressive rock.”

About Red Fang

Red Fang is Aaron Beam (bass/vocals/guitar/keyboards), Bryan Giles (guitar/vocals), John Sherman (drums) and David Sullivan (guitars). The Portland, Oregon-based band have released five studio albums: Arrows (2021), Only Ghosts (2016), Whales and Leeches (2013), Murder the Mountains (2011), and Red Fang (2009).

Over the course of their 18-year career, the band have been joined Fred Armisen in an epic battle against invading zombie hordes, accompanied by Paul Shaffer during a standout performance on The Late Show with David Letterman, partnered with Stumptown Coffee Roasters for an exclusive Red Fang blend (“The Deep”), and have created some of the best music videos in recent history.