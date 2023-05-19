Barny Fletcher Releases New Single 'Woo!'

London-based artist Barny Fletcher has released a brand new single titled "WOO!" The track is the first single from Barny's forthcoming debut album, Lonestar, due out summer 2023 via Guin Records. Listen to "WOO!" now here. Watch the official video here.

An exuberant anthem that sets the stage for Barny's forthcoming album project, the song showcases Barny's impeccable lyrical flow alongside slick, ethereal production that solidifies a clear level-up for the budding artist. Speaking on the track, Barny describes, "This song came about during a 40 minute jam session with production trio PBnJ, who work from The Eagle's iconic Doghouse studio, nestled deep in the heart of LA's Westside. WOO! is a celebration of the kinda love that makes you feel truly alive. It could be a person, place, an experience, a time. Like damn. WOOOOOOOOoooOOO! It's an adrenaline rush, and the beauty is, people just get it."

Rooted in themes of young love and self-discovery, the forthcoming album boasts a collection of songs written against the backdrop of a road trip to California, each song revealing a bit more of Barny's journey while continuing to spotlight Barny's magnetic energy and charisma that have defined his artistry since Day 1.

Last November, Barny was tapped to be featured on the first BBC 1xtra x BBC Introducing collaboration for BBC Introducing LIVE at the legendary Maida Vale Studios in which he recorded 16 bars for the collaboration. This launched as part of BBC Introducing LIVE, celebrating 15 years of BBC Introducing. See Barny participating in the Rap Cypher 1Xtra here.

Today's album kick-off comes on the heels of fall 2022's JETPACK, Barny's 3rd mixtape project which saw critical love from outlets like Notion, Ones To Watch, and EARMILK, and playlist support including Spotify's New Music Friday. Standout tracks like "Intergirlactic" and "Backstroke" further showcased Barny's inimitable flow, cementing his place among the top new artists to watch in 2023.

Since his debut, Barny Fletcher has seen widespread praise including support from BBC's Radio 1 and Australia's Triple J, as well as features including a collaboration with DJ Shadow, a Euro 2020 fashion design campaign with Umbro, and an inclusion on the soundtrack for Michaela Coel's HBO series I May Destroy You.



