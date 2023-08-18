Barny Fletcher Releases New Single 'Smell Real Nice'

Today, London-based artist Barny Fletcher has released a new single titled "Smell Real Nice." The song is the latest track from Barny's forthcoming debut album, Lonestar, due out September 15 via Guin Records. Listen to "Smell Real Nice" now here. Watch the official video here.

A bombastic track dripping with unabashed confidence and the spellbinding charisma of an artist truly coming into their own, "Smell Real Nice" adds to the collection of standout tracks teasing Barny's upcoming debut album. Coupled by a whimsical official video, the song is an absolute stunner. On the track, Barny describes: "A story about a guy and a girl, spinning through the city of Los Angeles. He's trying to persuade her it could be more than a one time thing. She enjoys the chase. He also likes her perfume. Yup that's the song."

Today's release follows the June drop of single "Masterpiece," a groovy funk track that saw a spin by BBC Introducing on 1Xtra. Barny first kicked off the album campaign with the euphoric track "WOO!" which saw a release in May. The album's singles have already garnered strong Spotify support landing on playlists such as New Music Friday UK and Fresh Finds. The tracks have also drawn widespread critical acclaim with support from outlets such as Dork, EARMILK, and Riff Magazine.

Rooted in themes of young love and self-discovery, the forthcoming album boasts a collection of songs written against the backdrop of a road trip to California, each song revealing a bit more of Barny's journey while continuing to spotlight Barny's magnetic energy and charisma that have defined his artistry since Day 1.

Fall 2022's mixtape JETPACK, Barny's 3rd mixtape project, saw critical love from outlets like Notion, Ones To Watch, and EARMILK, and playlist support including Spotify's New Music Friday. Standout tracks like "Intergirlactic" and "Backstroke" further showcased Barny's inimitable flow, cementing his place among the top new artists to watch in 2023.

Since his debut, Barny Fletcher has seen widespread praise including support from BBC's Radio 1 and Australia's Triple J, as well as features including a collaboration with DJ Shadow, a Euro 2020 fashion design campaign with Umbro, and an inclusion on the soundtrack for Michaela Coel's HBO series I May Destroy You.