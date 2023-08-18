Barny Fletcher Releases New Single 'Smell Real Nice'

"Smell Real Nice" adds to the collection of standout tracks teasing Barny's upcoming debut album.

By: Aug. 18, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available F Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available From Sony Masterworks
Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne Tomorrow Photo 2 Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne
Interview: CIX Reflect on Their Latest EP, Memorable Moments With Fans, and Being a Part o Photo 3 Interview: CIX Reflect on Their Latest EP, Memorable Moments With Fans, and Being a Part of the 4th Generation of K-Pop!
BOILER ROOM SOUTHALL Announces Programme Lineup Photo 4 BOILER ROOM SOUTHALL Announces Programme Lineup

Barny Fletcher Releases New Single 'Smell Real Nice'

Barny Fletcher Releases New Single 'Smell Real Nice'

Today, London-based artist Barny Fletcher has released a new single titled "Smell Real Nice." The song is the latest track from Barny's forthcoming debut album, Lonestar, due out September 15 via Guin Records. Listen to "Smell Real Nice" now here. Watch the official video here.

A bombastic track dripping with unabashed confidence and the spellbinding charisma of an artist truly coming into their own, "Smell Real Nice" adds to the collection of standout tracks teasing Barny's upcoming debut album. Coupled by a whimsical official video, the song is an absolute stunner. On the track, Barny describes: "A story about a guy and a girl, spinning through the city of Los Angeles. He's trying to persuade her it could be more than a one time thing. She enjoys the chase. He also likes her perfume. Yup that's the song."

Today's release follows the June drop of single "Masterpiece," a groovy funk track that saw a spin by BBC Introducing on 1Xtra. Barny first kicked off the album campaign with the euphoric track "WOO!" which saw a release in May. The album's singles have already garnered strong Spotify support landing on playlists such as New Music Friday UK and Fresh Finds. The tracks have also drawn widespread critical acclaim with support from outlets such as Dork, EARMILK, and Riff Magazine.

Rooted in themes of young love and self-discovery, the forthcoming album boasts a collection of songs written against the backdrop of a road trip to California, each song revealing a bit more of Barny's journey while continuing to spotlight Barny's magnetic energy and charisma that have defined his artistry since Day 1.

Fall 2022's mixtape JETPACK, Barny's 3rd mixtape project, saw critical love from outlets like Notion, Ones To Watch, and EARMILK, and playlist support including Spotify's New Music Friday. Standout tracks like "Intergirlactic" and "Backstroke" further showcased Barny's inimitable flow, cementing his place among the top new artists to watch in 2023.

Since his debut, Barny Fletcher has seen widespread praise including support from BBC's Radio 1 and Australia's Triple J, as well as features including a collaboration with DJ Shadow, a Euro 2020 fashion design campaign with Umbro, and an inclusion on the soundtrack for Michaela Coel's HBO series I May Destroy You.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
The ASCAP Foundation Partners With DC Jazz Festival Photo
The ASCAP Foundation Partners With DC Jazz Festival

The ASCAP Foundation, under the leadership of President Paul Williams and Executive Director Nicole George-Middleton, has joined forces with the DC Jazz Festival, headed by President & CEO Sunny Sumter, to support the development of up-and-coming jazz artists.

2
Ten-time Grammy Nominee Tauren Wells New EP, Take It All Back, Is Out Today Photo
Ten-time Grammy Nominee Tauren Wells' New EP, Take It All Back, Is Out Today

Ten-time GRAMMY Award nominee Tauren Wells returns with Take It All Back, released today by Capitol Records/CCMG. The four-song EP includes a powerful new version of 'Crazy About You,' which impacts radio today, plus three brand-new songs.

3
Magnolia Park Unveil Two New EPs HeartEater & MoonEater Photo
Magnolia Park Unveil Two New EP's 'HeartEater' & 'MoonEater'

Aiming to highlight the lighter and darker aspects of their multifaceted sound, prolific Orlando fivesome Magnolia Park have released two new EP’s to their blooming discography, MoonEater and SoulEater. Known for their unique blend of hip-hop, hard rock, pop-punk and alt-pop, these two EPs showcase their love of experimentation.

4
Lil Zay Osama Returns With New Mixtape 4 the Trenches Photo
Lil Zay Osama Returns With New Mixtape '4 the Trenches'

The diversity of guest appearances on 4 The Trenches — the effervescent Philadelphia club rapper 2Rare on the contemplative “Love Me” and fellow Chicagoan Cosha TG on the similarly heartfelt “Changed,” or the superstar Lil Durk on the defiant “Need Prescriptions” and New Orleans breakout star Rob49 on the raucous “Better Run Better Duck.”

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
The Company of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Meets the Press! Video
The Company of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Meets the Press!
Full Creative Team Announced For BOOP! THE MUSICAL World Premiere; Tickets Now On Sale Video
Full Creative Team Announced For BOOP! THE MUSICAL World Premiere; Tickets Now On Sale
Meet The Stars of The New PETER PAN National Tour Video
Meet The Stars of The New PETER PAN National Tour
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SHUCKED
HADESTOWN