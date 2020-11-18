Barenaked Ladies Announce 'A Very Virtual Christmas' Streaming Event

Barenaked Ladies announce a very special holiday streaming event BARENAKED LADIES PRESENTS: A Very Virtual Christmas, to take place on Friday December 18, 2020 at 9pm EST / 6pm PST with a UK only encore Saturday December 19, 2020 at 5pm GMT. Hosted on sessionslive.com, tickets are $15 USD and seasonal merchandise and ticket bundles will also be available to purchase HERE.

Like our favourite variety shows from holidays past, the event will feature sketch comedy written by the band, a few special surprises and performances including holiday fan favourites from the popular Barenaked For The Holidays album. Barenaked Ladies are bringing some holiday cheer to you this year.

Brand new BNL Holiday merchandise is available as of today HERE including a Jigsaw Puzzle, Rubik's Cube, Hat and Mask, alongside the ever popular Ugly Sweaters, Tree Ornaments and the Barenaked For The Holidays CD.

The Maroon 20th anniversary edition 180g vinyl is available now for presale including a bonus, alternative version of "Green Christmas". Pre-order HERE.

The multi-platinum band beloved worldwide have been staying busy during quarantine with Facebook Livestreams along with their #SelfieCamJams, performing deep cuts and fan favorites from their homes, even bringing in surprise guests. They have done 23 to date, including a family-fun "Snacktime" #SelfieCamJam for kids of all ages. Many familiar faces made a special appearance to share their favorite snack, like Sarah McLachlan, Tom Greene, KT Tunstall, The Count, and Darius Rucker of Hootie and the Blowfish, who Barenaked Ladies toured with in 2019. The full SelfieCamJam series is featured on BNL's playlist here: YouTube

The band also teamed up with Michael Bublé and Sofia Reyes for a timely single "Gotta Be Patient," with all proceeds to be donated to various charities. Proceeds for Barenaked Ladies will go to Cultural Survival which provides indigenous communities rights and cultures worldwide. The video for the track can be viewed HERE.

BNL's extensive 2020 touring plans are postponed until 2021. This includes a headline tour of the UK and their Last Summer On Earth tour of North America with Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket. This will be the 6th edition of their Last Summer On Earth tour, following last summer's critically-acclaimed shows with Hootie & the Blowfish. Some of their previous guests have included Cracker, Big Head Todd & the Monsters, Blues Traveler, Guster, Ben Folds Five, Violent Femmes, Colin Hay, OMD, Howard Jones, Better Than Ezra, and KT Tunstall. Tickets purchased for 2020 remain valid for 2021. See below for full tour routings:

2021 LAST SUMMER ON EARTH TOUR DATES - NORTH AMERICA

Fri June 4 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Sat June 5 - St Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Tues June 8 - Irving, TX - Toyota Music Factory

Thurs June 10 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

Fri June 11 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

Sat June 12 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Thurs June 17 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Park Amphitheatre

Fri June 18 - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield

Sat June 19 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino

Tues June 22 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Fri June 25 - Council Bluffs, IA - Stir Cove at Hurrah's Council Bluffs

Sat June 26 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino

Mon Jun 28 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre

Wed Jun 30 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

Fri July 2 - Indianapolis, IN - Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

Sat July 3 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Sun July 4 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

Tues July 6 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark

Wed July 7 - New York, NY *Venue to be announced soon

Fri July 9 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Sat July 10 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

Sun July 11 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

Tues July 13 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

Wed July 14 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap

Fri July 16 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum *Venue change

Sat July 17 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheatre

Sun July 18 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion

Tues July 20 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Music Pavilion

Wed July 21 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage *Kim Mitchell will be joining this show

