Bantum Completes 'New Leaf' EP Rollout With Two New Funky Releases

Following the single release of his EP's title track, Irish producer Bantum returns with two more offerings to complete the 'New Leaf' EP. Using a multitude of instruments and samples throughout, the EP is an intriguingly uplifting release slathered with funk and downtempo influences. 'New Leaf' EP is available on all streaming platforms May 25.

Hailing from Cork, Ireland, Bantum's releases have always been optimistic and cheerful, but the year of lockdown has inspired a new energy in his productions. From top to bottom, 'New Leaf' utilizes the diverse skill set Bantum has developed and channels it into the most danceable and energetic tracks of his career. The EP opens with the title track, a jubilant party-starter balancing a mix of pulsing synths and a funky bass guitar riff. The bass keeps rocking as the EP moves into 'Give You Up,' a meticulously crafted groover that calls on spacious pads and vocal samples to set the mood. 'New Leaf' closes with 'Stutter,' an inspiring track that juxtaposes a simple drum loop with complex piano work for an exciting close to the EP.

Ruairi Lynch is a Cork native electronic music producer who performs and records under the name Bantum. Mixing elements of electronica, funk, dance and hip hop, he has been releasing music for close to 11 years culminating in the 2016 RTE Choice prize nominated album 'Move'. He has performed in Ireland, the USA and the UK and has held slots at festivals including Electric Picnic, Body & Soul, Sounds from a Safe Harbour, It Takes A Village and many more while opening for the likes of Jon Hopkins and Kiasmos' Janus Rasmussen.

A keen collaborator, Bantum has released music across multiple genres spanning R&B, Soul and Hip Hop in multiple languages. Having spent 2020 steadily releasing singles such as 'Gully', 'Tower', 'NGLA' and working on critically acclaimed short films, Bantum's new EP 'New Leaf' changes things up again, highlighting his neverending drive and hunger for new sounds. Citing influences as diverse as Nicolas Jaar, Prince, Soulwax, Daft Punk, Four Tet and many more, 'New Leaf' is a step in an even funkier, beat-driven instrumental direction to be played at home and in the club.

Listen here: