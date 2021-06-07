Bailey Bryan To Embark On 'Fresh Start' Tour With Leah Kate

Bailey Bryan is continuing to make her mark this year by embarking on her "Fresh Start" tour this fall with special guest Leah Kate. The 17-date tour includes stops at top market locations such as Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, and more.

"Getting to tour with this music would mean the world to me regardless of the last year we've all had..." Stated Bryan "But now I could cry just thinking about it! It's gonna feel so good to sing with everyone and hug them and say thank you for the way their response to these songs had changed the game for me."

After being hailed as Ladygunn's "fav pop songstress" and Notion Magazine's "new sensitive bad bitch," Bailey released her long-awaited project 'Fresh Start' (via 300 Entertainment), which is a collection of candid tracks that Bailey says is about "getting ahold of myself and starting the rebuild, but finding that it never really ends." The 11-track project offers a glimpse into Bailey's journey towards self-reflection, personal growth, and self-discovery. Many tracks on the project, including "play w/me" and "Don't Call Me" have recently gone viral on TikTok, and Bailey has nearly 200K followers on the app.

Bailey Bryan is no stranger to receiving praise for her refreshing, self-confident bodies of work. Earlier this year, she was included in People Magazine's list of 'Talented Emerging Artists Making Their Mark on the Musical Landscape in 2021' and NYLON called her a "fierce new talent to watch"! Bailey also performed the advanced tracks at her captivating Rolling Stone Twitch Livestream performance, which over 20k people watched! Watch below.



Bailey continues to embrace all of the moments and challenges in her past that have led her to who she is today, which is why her new project 'Fresh Start' is so refreshing, authentic, and powerful and her tour is going to be a must-see! Tickets on sale this Friday 6/11 at baileybryan.com.

Watch here: