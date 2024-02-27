Bad Wolves Announce Direct Support U.S. Tour With P.O.D. In Spring; 'Legends Never Die' Rises To #3 On Active Rock Radio Charts

Platinum-certified hard rock group BAD WOLVES are excited to today (February 27) announce a spring U.S. tour as direct support to rock mainstays P.O.D. Additional support will be provided by opening acts Norma Jean and Blind Channel.

The “I Got That”. tour will kick off on Sunday, April 28 through Friday, May 31 while also seeing BAD WOLVES stop to take the stage at staple rock festivals including Welcome To Rockville and Inkcarceration. See all dates and upcoming appearances listed below.

The jaunt will mark vocalist/guitarist AJ Rebollo (ex-ISSUES) first trek with the band as an official full-time member; he previously filled in on guitars alongside members John Boecklin (drums), Daniel “DL” Laskiewicz (lead vocals), Doc Coyle (lead guitar, backing vocals) and Kyle Konkiel (bass, backing vocals) on their winter 2023 dates with Bush and Eva Under Fire.

“We are very excited to be going out with the legendary P.O.D. across the states,” says DL. “We can't wait to bring you our songs from our new album ‘Die About It' and many more. See you all very soon!”

“I GOT THAT” Tour Dates

Lineup: P.O.D., BAD WOLVES, NORMA JEAN, and BLIND CHANNEL

4/28 San Diego, CA – House of Blues

4/29 Santa Ana, CA – Observatory

5/1 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

5/2 Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

5/4 Colorado Springs, CO – Sunshine Studios Live

5/5 Wichita, KS – Temple Live

5/7 East Moline, IL – The Rust Belt

5/9 Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville ^

5/10 Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

5/11 Jacksonville, NC – Hooligans Music Hall

5/17 Reading, PA – Reverb

5/19 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

5/21 New Kensington, PA – Preserving Underground

5/23 Joliet, IL – The Forge

5/24 Turtle Lake, WI – St. Croix Casino

5/25 Minneapolis, MN – Uptown Theater

5/26 Sioux City, IA – Hard Rock

5/28 Lubbock, TX – The Garden

5/29 Austin, TX – Come & Take It Live

5/30 Houston, TX – House of Blues

5/31 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center

6/20 Inkcarceration Festival ^

^ festival appearance (Bad Wolves only)

BAD WOLVES' latest effort, 2023's DIE ABOUT IT, redefined the band's sound by stretching the boundaries of hard rock with earthquaking heaviness, enigmatic experimentation, and enthralling melodies. Co-produced with Josh Gilbert (As I Lay Dying) alongside Boecklin and DL, BAD WOLVES tackle themes of dismissing bullies and trolls, dissolving toxic friendships, and dealing with loss and addiction with unconstraint.

DIE ABOUT IT's hit single “Legends Never Die” is currently heating up the active rock radio charts at #3 and has to date garnered over 4.6 million streams. The band has previously garnered five #1-charting active rock radio singles throughout the span of their career. DIE ABOUT IT is available now on digital download, CD, cassette and multiple color vinyl variants at https://badwolves.ffm.to/dieaboutit.

To kick off 2024, BAD WOLVES shared a new song earlier this year featuring scream vocals from new member Rebello, “Knife” which can be streamed across all platforms at https://badwolves.ffm.to/knife. It has since received one million streams and over 100k views for its official lyric video (seen HERE).

Nearing 1.8 billion global streams and over 750 million video views, BAD WOLVES have sold out headline shows on multiple continents and toured with everyone from Papa Roach and Hollywood Undead to Volbeat. The band will continue to rise the bar with new music and tour dates throughout 2024.

Photo Credit: Wombat