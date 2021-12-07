Bad Bad Habits Release New Single Holiday Single 'Sally Sweet Tooth'

Following the release of their 2021 album Walkman, Minneapolis' beloved indie rock trio Bad Bad Hats have just released a standalone single titled "Sally Sweet Tooth" just in time for the holiday season. The song is available on all digital streaming platforms and Bandcamp now.

The song is a playful demand for old St. Nick to not spare the sweets while delivering presents this Christmas Eve. Delivered with the band's signature upbeat melodicism, the tune fits nicely alongside the Walkman album singles such as "Detroit Basketball" and "Milky Way" released earlier this year.

Defined by a balance of sweet and sour, Bad Bad Hats music honors classic pop songwriting, with nods to nineties rock simplicity and pop-punk frivolity. While breathing exuberant joy and her singular sense of humor into every syllable, songwriter Kerry Alexander (guitar/vocals) brings personal storytelling and wit into multi-layered lyrics, while wailing on bouncing guitar lines and infectious riffs with bandmates Chris Hoge (bass) and Con Davison (drums).

The band has also announced an extensive winter tour, including their hometown Winter Ball Show at First Avenue in Minneapolis, MN this Friday, December 10th. Tickets can be purchased here.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

December 10: Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave.

January 19: Lincoln, NE @ The Bay

January 20: Fort Collins, CO @ 830 North

January 21: Denver, CO @ Marquis

January 22: Colorado Springs, CO @ Vulture's

January 28: Flagstaff, AZ @ Yucca North

January 29: Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

January 30: Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

February 1: Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Club

February 3: Sacramento, CA @ The Starlet Room

February 4: San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

February 5: Redding, CA @ The Dip

February 7: Salt Lake City @ Hangar House

February 8: Boise, ID @ Neurolux

February 9: Baker City, OR @ Churchill School

February 10: Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall

February 11: Portland, OR @ Mission Theatre

February 12: Seattle, WA @ Barboza