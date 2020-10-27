BabyGirl Releases Single 'The Rite Place'

As soon as the funky disco-inspired bassline kicks in, you know you’re in 'The Rite Place.'

As soon as the funky disco-inspired bassline kicks in, you know you're in "The Rite Place." A nu-disco adventure fueled by BabyGirl's pop-house production and romantic, soulful vocals, "The Rite Place" single also features remixes by DJ Sneak, Sacha Robotti, Vice Cooler, and Blakkat, showcasing BabyGirl's dynamic stylistic range.

Growing up Mexican-American along the San Diego border, Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, DJ, producer, and founder of record label Zone64, BabyGirl is flexible enough to pair with a variety of genres and styles, ranging from house and hip-hop to dubstep and reggae. As a DJ, her sound covers house and techno with touches of tasteful bass music.

During her formative years, BabyGirl was exposed to and participated in a variety of local underground music scenes from the cholo goth subsculture to the reggae collectives that call the region home. As a vocalist and a DJ/producer, she has also explored bass music and drum and bass in addition to house and techno. Endowed with a voracious curiosity and an irrepressible DIY ethos, BabyGirl synthesizes her diverse experiences and talent into a captivating sensibility that suffuses her music with an international, hybrid flavor.

In its original form, "The Rite Place" is a summery slice of deep house reminiscent of the jazzy, orchestral disco by U.K.'s Crazy P.

Listen to "The Rite Place" here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles