Baby Tate Releases 'Dungarees' from BRUISED Soundtrack

Warner Records in association with The Blueprint Group, Roc Nation, and Saloon Music reveals Baby Tate's "Dungarees" as the latest single and music video from the Bruised (Soundtrack From and Inspired By The Netflix Film). The album arrives on Friday, November 19.

"Dungarees" hinges on hard-hitting production driven by pulsing 808s. Meanwhile, Baby Tate tears through the beat with a one-two punch of lyrical ferocity and unbreakable spirit. Her hard-hitting bars crash right into the chantable chorus, "Bitch put on some dungarees and like a kangaroo do a jump for me." Lookout for the "Dungarees" video coming very soon!

City Girls paved the way for the Soundtrack with "Scared" earlier this month. Right out of the gate, Vulture raved, "Yung Miami and JT have us on the ropes," and HYPEBEAST proclaimed, "The Florida rap duo leads with confidence, dropping bars about never being scared and remaining focused on the end goal." Meanwhile, The FADER hailed it as "a new track that reminds us just how serious the Florida rappers can get."

Bruised (Soundtrack From and Inspired By The Netflix Film) serves as the musical companion to NETFLIX's Bruised-which is notably the directorial debut of Academy® Award-winning actress Halle Berry who also produced and stars in the film. The soundtrack features all-female artists including H.E.R, Cardi B., City Girls, Saweetie, Latto, Erica Banks, Flo Milli, Baby Tate, Young M.A., DreamDoll, and Roc Nation's Rapsody, Big Bottle Wyanna, and Ambre. The film opens in select theaters on November 17 and begins streaming on November 24.

Building excitement for Bruised, Variety debuted an exclusive soundtrack trailer saying, "the tracks by H.E.R. and City Girls, both prominently featured in critical moments of the film, are expected to get a considerable push as awards season continues to unfold." Additionally, Cardi B and Halle go head-to-head in the hot seat for a rapid-fire game of "Five Rounds." What's more, multiplatinum MC Saweetie quietly teased her contribution to the Soundtrack by posting a hilarious social media skit in honor of Halloween with Hollywood icon Halle Berry. As part of the sketch, she dons Halle's signature Catwoman costume only to be greeted by the OG superheroine herself. The internet-breaking clip had over 765M impressions and drew over 18.8M million IG and TikTok views.

Hand-selected by Executive Producers Halle Berry and Cardi B, the Soundtrack exclusively assembles a cohort of authentic and fiery female stars, contributing unreleased tracks and serving up what promises to be one of the fall's hottest releases. Stay tuned for more on Bruised (Soundtrack From and Inspired By The Netflix Film) soon.

Listen to the new single here: