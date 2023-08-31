Babe Rainbow Releases New Single 'Juice Of The Sun'

The laurel canyon shack vibes are back with Babe Rainbow's new single "Juice of the Sun", out today wherever music is digitally streamed or sold.

A warm, sunny, citrus-zested and sand-coated track, "Juice Of The Sun" is the lead single from the upcoming Mushroom EP, due to be released on September 22nd.

As a follow up to the band's Fresh As A Head Of Lettuce EP released earlier this year, Mushroom aims to further the soul in their fans' rock and roll. "Juice Of The Sun" provides listeners with an abundance of vitamin C, and ensures the psychedelic vibes remain at their peak.

Featuring production by Chris Collins (Royel Otis, Matt Corby), mixing by sonic luminary Jorge Elbrecht (Alvvays, Ariel Pink, Sky Ferreira) and mastering by the legendary Heba Kadry (Björk, Sufjan Stevens), the Mushroom EP arrives just before the band's first-ever Rainbow Rock mini-festival in Big Sur and San Pedro, CA on September 22nd-24th. You can purchase tickets for the festival HERE and HERE.

BABE RAINBOW 2023 USA TOUR DATES

Sept 13 - Black Cat - Washington, DC

Sept 14 - The Foundry - Philadelphia, PA

Sept 15 - Brooklyn Bowl - Brooklyn, NY

Sept 16 - Sea.Hear.Now - Asbury Park, NJ

Sept 20 - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL

Sept 22 - Flipside Festival, Boise, ID

Sept 23 - Rainbow Rock Festival, Fernwood Campgrounds, Big Sur, CA

Sept 24 - Rainbow Rock Festival, Brouwerij West San Pedro, Long Beach, CA

photo by Jordan Mallane