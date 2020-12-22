BVRNOUT Brings the Heat on New Noise Debut 'I Get You'

Rising producer BVRNOUT brings electronic prowess to Dim Mak's New Noise imprint via his bass house banger "I Get You."

Massachusetts-born Chris Barnhart, A.K.A. BVRNOUT, is in full effect. Coming off of "Rock The Party," dropped via Don Diablo's Generation HEX, and "Fade," the second ever release on Space Yacht's brand new label, BVRNOUT is closing out the year on a hot streak. His Trap Nation single "Apache" alongside 5oh8 put him on the map in 2016, but with a new direction for his sound, BVRNOUT is reemerging on the scene with a fresh take on bass house.

Keeping up the momentum, the DJ/Producer fully embodies his brand new sound on his latest single "I Get You." Driving synths and rhythmic vocal chops make the versatile track nothing but mind-bogglingly addictive. With tens of millions of streams on Spotify, an ever-growing social media following, BVRNOUT is certainly one to watch in 2021.

New Noise is Dim Mak's new music discovery imprint that focuses on cutting edge sounds from burgeoning artists across the genre spectrum. New Noise originally got its start as a compilation series highlighting fresh faces handpicked by Steve Aoki and the Dim Mak crew. Since then, the platform has evolved into a bi-weekly, free-download model based on singles. New Noise's current incarnation is also copyright free, which allows the budding community of Twitch gamers and amateur YouTube creators to use New Noise music in their videos and live streams without the need to purchase or pay fees, all in exchange for linking back to the artists and their music.

Listen here: