BUSH's Career-Spanning Compilation Album 'LOADED: THE GREATEST HITS: 1994-2023' is Now Available

BUSH has released Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023, their first-ever greatest hits collection, on Round Hill Records. With over 24 million records sold, 1 billion streams and a procession of No. 1 singles, the GRAMMY-nominated, multi-Platinum band—comprising Gavin Rossdale (vocals, guitar), Chris Traynor (guitar), Corey Britz (bass) and Nik Hughes (drums)—stand tall as rock outliers whose imprint only widens as the years pass. Loaded provides an expansive view of their incredible legacy with 21 tracks spanning nearly 30 years — from their breakthrough hit, “Everything's Zen,” to their latest single, “Nowhere To Go But Everywhere.”

“As we put together our first greatest hits package, we gave the project a lot of consideration, going album by album to create an all-encompassing collection that we hope will take all of our fans with us on this journey looking back,” explains Gavin Rossdale. “It's been great fun, and we are very excited to be playing these songs again, but it's also ignited a fresh fire in me for what lies ahead. We're really looking forward to 2024 and unveiling some exciting things coming down the pike for BUSH.”

Listen to Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023 HERE.

Purchase Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023 vinyl HERE.

Watch the official video for “Nowhere to Go But Everywhere” below!

“It's an album that shows an evolution of sound from a band that was born during the heat of grunge but found its own musical way,” said AP in this feature. "Nowhere to Go But Everywhere' is a heavy grunger with surging power chords and a standout vocal performance from frontman Gavin Rossdale,” observed Consequence.

BUSH will kick off the Nowhere To Go But Everywhere tour next Tuesday, November 14, at Hard Rock Live in Orlando, FL. Coming on the heels of their successful summer tour, the fall headline run will take the band up the East Coast and across North America, concluding with a trio of West Coast dates in December. Tickets are available at

https://bushofficial.com/tour. See below for itinerary. Bad Wolves and Eva Under Fire will support on most dates. BUSH will kick off the new year with a performance at iHeartRADIO's ALTer EGO '24 on January 13, 2024, at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA.

Rossdale will be the guest on “The Great Creators with Guy Raz” next Tuesday, November 14. Details HERE. BUSH recently paid a visit to “The Talk,” performing “Machinehead” on the show's annual Halloween episode. “As the frontman of the band Bush, Gavin Rossdale has written a ton of guitar-rock bangers and captured the hearts and minds of a generation,” said The Ringer, which recently invited Rossdale on “24 Question Party People.” Listen to the full podcast HERE.

Loaded explodes with five tracks from 16 Stone, Bush's 6x Platinum debut album: “Everything Zen,” “Little Things,” “Machinehead” and the group's first No. 1 singles “Comedown” and “Glycerine,” which topped Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart in 1995. Paste Magazine observed, “The gargantuan success of…Sixteen Stone, served as a palpable shift in the way rock music sounded.”

Also included on Loaded are the GRAMMY-nominated “Swallowed” (from 1996's Razorblade Suitcase), “The Chemicals Between Us” (from 1999's The Science of Things), “The Sound Of Winter” (from 2011's The Sea of Memories), “Bullet Holes,” (from 2020's The Kingdom) – a song that figured prominently in the box office smash John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum – and “More Than Machines” (from 2022's The Art of Survival). Additional tracks include “Mouth” (The Stingray Mix) from the 1997 remix album Deconstructed and a cover of the Beatles' “Come Together” that saw a very limited release in 2012.

Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023 – Track Listing

1. Everything Zen

2. Little Things

3. Comedown

4. Glycerine

5. Machinehead

6. Swallowed

7. Greedy Fly

8. Mouth (The Stingray Mix)

9. The Chemicals Between Us

10. Letting The Cables Sleep

11. The People That We Love

12. Inflatable

13. The Only Way Out

14. The Sound of Winter

15. This Is War

16. Bullet Holes

17. Flowers On A Grave

18. The Kingdom

19. More Than Machines

20. Nowhere To Go But Everywhere

21. Come Together

Bush – Fall 2023 North American Tour

11/14 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live *

11/15 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall *

11/17 Durham, NC DPAC *

11/18 Hershey, PA Hershey Theater *

11/19 Syracuse, NY Landmark Theater *

11/21 Providence, RI Providence Performing Arts Center *

11/22 Buffalo, NY Town Ballroom +

11/24 Peterborough, ON Peterborough Memorial Centre *

11/25 Hamilton, ON FirstOntario Centre *

11/26 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE *

11/28 Madison, WI The Sylvee *

11/30 Omaha, NE Steelhouse Omaha *

12/1 Welch, MN Treasure Island Resort & Casino ^

12/3 Billings, MT First Interstate Arena *

12/5 Vancouver, BC Orpheum Theatre *

12/6 Spokane, WA The Fox Theater *

12/8 Indio, CA Fantasy Springs Casino

* Bad Wolves and Eva Under Fire supporting

^ Bad Wolves supporting

+ Eva Under Fire Supporting