BTS' Suga Kicks Off Solo Tour

21st century pop icons BTS' member SUGA successfully kicked off his solo world tour SUGA | Agust D TOUR 'D-DAY,' two nights in Belmont Park and one night in Newark on April 26, 27 and 29.

The whole U.S. leg was sold out early and the shows at USB Arena and Prudential Center over three nights were attended by approximately 43,000 people.

SUGA gave a show-stopping performance each night, with various unique elements to deliver his stories as SUGA and Agust D at the same time. He performed tracks from his solo discography, boasting his live performance skills with confidence.

The opening VCR showed SUGA and Agust D in various moments, and ended with SUGA lying on a street on a rainy day. Then he appeared on stage being carried by the dancers, connecting the scene from the VCR in real life.

The show opened with "Haegeum," the main track from his latest solo album D-DAY, "Daechwita," "Agust D" and "give it to me" that immediately heated up the atmosphere. He said to the audience, "Tonight, you will see many things I've never shown you, as SUGA of BTS."

Playing the guitar, SUGA performed the acoustic version of "Trivia 轉 : Seesaw," and staged "SDL," "People" and "People Pt.2," showing a softer side of his music. Then he continued with "Moonlight," "Burn It," "Interlude : Shadow, " the medley of "BTS Cypher PT.3 : KILLER" and "BTS Cypher 4," and of "UGH!," "Ddaeng" and "HuH?!" to switch up the mood.

SUGA also showed a new side of him by singing and playing the piano for Agust D's version of "Life Goes On." Before performing "Snooze," SUGA paid a tribute to the late Ryuichi Sakamoto, his role model, who featured in the song. He finished the night with staging "Polar Night" and "AMYGDALA."

With the fans' calling for an encore, SUGA reappeared on stage and performed "D-Day." Closing the first night, SUGA said, "I had a lot of thoughts while preparing for this tour. I was worried and excited at the same time. But right before I got on the stage-I've been to a lot of stadiums-I didn't feel nervous at all [this time]. [I thought to myself] Let's just show them everything I prepared. Today is the first day of the tour, and there are more shows left. Please enjoy the show until the end," wrapping up the show with "Intro : NEVER MIND" and "The Last."

SUGA | Agust D TOUR 'D-DAY' IN U.S. will continue to be held in: Rosemont, IL; Los Angeles, CA; Oakland, CA until May 17. Then, the tour will hit Asia: Jakarta, Indonesia; Bangkok, Thailand; Singapore; Kanagawa, Japan; and Seoul, South Korea until June 25.

About SUGA of BTS

SUGA (Min, Yunki) is a South Korean rapper, songwriter, music producer and member of 21st century pop icons, BTS. SUGA is globally known for his record producing ability with his own solid musical philosophy, constantly pushing the boundaries through his works on BTS albums, solo projects and collaborations with other artists.

Since BTS' 2014 Skool Luv Affair, BTS' albums include tracks produced by SUGA. Through his mixtapes under Agust D, SUGA also suggested his vision as an artist. He participated as a featured artist in music by international musicians such as Juice WRLD, Max, and So-ra Lee, and he also produced music for globally influential artists including Halsey, PSY, Epik High, ØMI and more.

Furthermore, SUGA participated in producing the remix version of Coldplay x BTS' "My Universe," an Original Soundtrack for HYBE's original story 7FATES: CHAKHO called "Stay Live (Prod. SUGA of BTS)," a mobile game OST "Our Island (Prod. SUGA of BTS) [Original Soundtrack]," and Samsung Electronics Galaxy's official ringtone "Over The Horizon."

About BTS

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene," are a GRAMMY-nominated South Korean boyband that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since their debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook.

Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances, and the way they interact with their fans, the band has established themselves as 21st century pop icons breaking countless world records.

While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN 'Speak Yourself' speech, the band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), collected six No.1 Billboard Hot 100 singles since 2020, and performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world.

They were also named TIME's Entertainer of the Year 2020. BTS are 5-time GRAMMY nominees (63rd to 65th GRAMMY Awards) and have been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards (Artist of the Year 2021) and MTV Video Music Awards.

Photo Courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC