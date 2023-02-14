BTS' SUGA Announces Global Tour Dates

SUGA of 21st century pop icons BTS announces his first-ever solo international tour.

Produced by HYBE, BIGHIT MUSIC and Live Nation, the tour begins with two nights in Belmont Park, NY at UBS Arena on April 26 & 27 and continues across the U.S. with stops in Newark, Rosemont, and Los Angeles before wrapping up in Oakland, CA with two nights at Oakland Arena on May 16 and 17. The tour then proceeds to Asia in Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea and Japan.

Information about ticketing for the tour can be found on Weverse. Additional information on U.S. ticketing can be found below.

Tickets for shows in the U.S. can be purchased through the Ticketmaster Verified Fan platform. Fans can register for the two unique Verified Fan presales HERE now through Thursday, February 23rd at 7PM PT/9PM CT/10PM ET. More information on each presale is below.

Only fans that have received a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets for performances on a first come, first served basis. More details available HERE.

ARMY MEMBER Presale Powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan: ARMY MEMBERSHIP holders will have the first chance to participate in the ARMY MEMBER Presale Powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan beginning Wednesday, March 1st.. All tickets will be available during this presale. If tickets sell out during the ARMY MEMBER Presale, there will not be a General Verified Fan presale or public onsale.

The General Verified Fan presale (for non-fan club members) will begin Thursday, March 2nd, pending ticket availability.

PUBLIC ON SALE: If there are any tickets remaining after the ARMY MEMBER presale and the general verified fan presale, a general onsale will take place Friday, March 3 at 3pm local time at Ticketmaster.com.

SUGA | AGUST D TOUR DATES

Wed Apr 26 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

Thu Apr 27 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

Sat Apr 29 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Wed May 03 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

Fri May 05 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

Sat May 06 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

Wed May 10 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

Thu May 11 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

Sun May 14 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

Tue May 16 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

Wed May 17 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

Fri May 26 - Jakarta, ID - Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE BSD) Hall 5-6

Sat May 27 - Jakarta, ID - Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE BSD) Hall 5-6

Sun May 28 - Jakarta, ID - Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE BSD) Hall 5-6

Sat June 10 - Bangkok, TH - Impact Arena

Sun June 10 - Bangkok, TH - Impact Arena

Sat June 17 - Singapore, SG - Singapore Indoor Stadium

Sun June 18 - Singapore, SG - Singapore Indoor Stadium

Sat June 24 - Seoul, KR - Jamsil Indoor Stadium

Sun June 25 - Seoul, KR - Jamsil Indoor Stadium

Japan dates to be announced soon

About SUGA of BTS

SUGA (Min, Yunki) is a South Korean rapper, songwriter, music producer and member of 21st century pop icons, BTS. SUGA is globally known for his record producing ability with his own solid musical philosophy, constantly pushing the boundaries through his works on BTS albums, solo projects and collaborations with other artists.

Since BTS' 2014 Skool Luv Affair, BTS' albums include tracks produced by SUGA. Through his mixtapes under Agust D, SUGA also suggested his vision as an artist. He participated as a featured artist in music by international musicians such as Juice WRLD, Max, and So-ra Lee, and he also produced music for globally influential artists including Halsey, PSY, Epik High, ØMI and more.

Furthermore, SUGA participated in producing the remix version of Coldplay x BTS' "My Universe," an Original Soundtrack for HYBE's original story 7FATES: CHAKHO called "Stay Live (Prod. SUGA of BTS)," a mobile game OST "Our Island (Prod. SUGA of BTS) [Original Soundtrack]," and Samsung Electronics Galaxy's official ringtone "Over The Horizon."

About BTS

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene," are a GRAMMY-nominated South Korean boyband that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since their debut in June 2013.

The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances, and the way they interact with their fans, the band has established themselves as 21st century pop icons breaking countless world records.

While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN 'Speak Yourself' speech, the band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), collected six No.1 Billboard Hot 100 singles in a span of a year and just over a month, and performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world.

They were also named TIME's Entertainer of the Year 2020. BTS are 5-time GRAMMY nominees (63rd to 65th GRAMMY Awards) and have been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards (Artist of the Year 2021) and MTV Video Music Awards.