BRE Picks Her Battles in Latest Release 'IDNTBR'

“IDNTBR” is available to stream and download on all digital platforms.

Dec. 02, 2022  

Alt-pop artist BRE has released her third single, "IDNTBR," or "I Don't Need to Be Right," a powerful pop-rock track that exudes boldness and the willingness to take a step back and examine the problem.

"IDNTBR" is a realization of the fact that it is often better to just be the bigger person in an argument in order to build lasting relationships. "This song is about picking your battles and remembering what's most important when in a disagreement - fighting the problem and not each other," BRE states. "IDNTBR" is available to stream and download on all digital platforms.

Starting off "IDNTBR," BRE admits her faults and fury, stating, "I admit it, I was wrong, didn't know what I was saying, guess I took it too far." With striking, compelling lyricism and astonishing production, "IDNTBR" is about taking relationships into account before "winning the argument."

Co-produced by BRE and Pascal Pahl, mastered by Grammy nominee Dale Becker (Khalid, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber), and engineered by Paul Redel (Gayle, ZZ Ward), the single is an uproar of confidence, as well as compassion. Focusing on the song's relationship aspect, BRE explains, "'IDNTBR' (or I Don't Need to Be Right) is a song about valuing your relationships more than your need to win an argument.

Something I've learned over the years is that no matter how good it feels in the moment to win a fight or say 'I told you so!', the lasting damage it does to your relationship doesn't make it worth it." The catchy alt-pop/rock single follows BRE's protest anthem, "The Revolution," released in October as a response to the overturning of Roe V Wade and the current threat to women's rights around the world.

Since releasing her debut album at 16 under the name 'Breanna Lynn,' BRE has greatly enhanced her sound and writing style over the past decade, evolving her music into something exhilarating and empowering. In addition to making her own music, BRE works professionally as a dueling piano bar player, where she brings her mystifying, resounding style to audiences around the globe.

BRE's work has been featured in such publications as Mundane Magazine, New Scene Magazine, and Divine Magazine, and she has been featured on many Spotify playlists, including Freshly Squeezed, Autumn Anthems, and Summer Nights, racking up over 14k streams. With a melodic style inspired by Florence + The Machine and dark synth/rock production influenced by artists such as Grimes and Banks, BRE has shown beyond doubt that she is a true powerhouse of a performer.

Exuding expressive lyricism and a commanding pop-rock production, "IDNTBR" is now available to stream on all digital platforms worldwide.

Listen to the new release here:

Photographer Credit: Chalisa Singh



