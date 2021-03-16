BONZIE's New Album 'Reincarnation' Out Now

Reincarnation, the highly anticipated new album from BONZIE, is out today-stream it below. The record finds BONZIE in a period of self-reflection, treading unfamiliar musical ground as she considers a world poised for change "like the shedding of skin off a snake."

Reincarnation features the previously released title track; "Caves," which was featured on NPR Music's "All Songs Considered;" "Lethal," released this past October; and debut single "alone," which was deemed one of the Best Songs of 2020 by The New York Times' Jon Pareles and has earned over one million streams across all platforms.

The follow-up to her 2017 sophomore effort Zone on Nine, Reincarnation is co-produced by BONZIE alongside Darhyl "DJ" Camper (Jay-Z, Big Sean, John Legend, Teyana Taylor) and Yeti Beats (Doja Cat). In a departure from her past output, the album combines elements of electropop, art rock and gospel music, unfolding in potent rhythms and shapeshifting textures.

A decidedly self-possessed artist, Nina Ferraro, who's created under the moniker of BONZIE since age 17, taught herself to play guitar at age nine. By twelve she began taking her music to the stage, quickly becoming a fixture in Chicago's club circuit. After making her debut in 2013 with Rift into the Secret of Things, Vogue praised her "talent for moving seamlessly between gentle folk-inspired verses and edgier rock-n-roll riffs" and SPIN called her a "wunderkind," likening her to "a young Chan Marshall." She went on to share stages with alt-rock icons like Blonde Redhead and Iron & Wine and recorded a double single in 2016 with Steve Albini (Nirvana, Joanna Newsom, PJ Harvey). She co-produced Zone on Nine, featuring musical contributions from Adrian Utley of Portishead and Nate Walcott of Bright Eyes, alongside esteemed artist Jonathan Wilson (Father John Misty, Conor Oberst).

