THE TULSA SESSIONS: Kent Blazy Releases New Album

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Kent Blazy, a member of the Nashville Songwriter Hall of Fame, has released a new album titled THE TULSA SESSIONS.

Acclaimed songwriter and recording artist Kent Blazy returns with THE TULSA SESSIONS, a deeply personal collection of 12 recordings captured inside the legendary Church Studio in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Recorded in a single, creatively charged session with acclaimed engineer Gary Laney, the project brings together 10 newly written songs alongside two reimagined favorites.

Tracked in the same historic room where music icons including Leon Russell, Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, and J.J. Cale created timeless recordings, THE TULSA SESSIONS reflects Blazy's signature storytelling while honoring the rich musical legacy of one of America's most revered recording studios. Stream and download the new project on August 28th.

'Sometimes everything just falls into place. I left home before daylight, flew to Tulsa, dropped my bag at the hotel, and headed straight to The Church Studio. From the moment we started recording with Gary Laney, there was an energy in that room that you could feel. Standing where artists like Leon Russell, Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, and J.J. Cale made music was incredibly inspiring. By the end of the day, after recording 12 songs, I realized we hadn't just made demos; we had made a record. That's how The Tulsa Sessions came to life.' -Nashville Songwriter Hall of Fame Member, Kent Blazy

Photo Credit: Ed Rhode



Photo Credit: Ed Rhode

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