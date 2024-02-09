BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE Soundtrack Released

The film debuts in theaters nationwide on Feb. 14.

Feb. 09, 2024

The worldwide digital release of the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack from the highly anticipated feature Bob Marley: One Love is available now via UMe/Island Records/Tuff Gong.

Bob Marley and the Wailers — One Love: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack comprises 17 of the late reggae luminary's best-known recordings, which will be featured in director Reinaldo Marcus Green's biographical drama. The film debuts in theaters nationwide on Feb. 14. Experience Bob Marley and the Wailers — One Love: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack HERE

The music on the Bob Marley: One Love soundtrack is drawn from several of the Island albums that launched Marley to stardom: Catch a Fire (1973), Burnin' (1973), Rastaman Vibration (1976), Exodus (1977), Kaya (1978), and Uprising (1980).

Several of the songs are featured prominently on the multiplatinum 1984 hits compilation Legend. Recognized as the bestselling reggae album of all time, it has spent over 800 weeks on the Billboard 200 album chart and recently surpassed sales of 18 million copies in the U.S.

Bob Marley: One Love soundtrack is now available in Dolby Atmos, mixed by Nick Rives, who also mixed the albums Legend, Exodus, Catch A Fire, and Burnin' in Dolby Atmos in collaboration with the Marley estate. With Dolby Atmos, fans will experience every detail of their favorite Marley classics as they are revealed with incredible depth and clarity.  

Produced by Paramount Pictures in partnership with the Marley family, Bob Marley: One Love stars Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night in Miami, Barbie, Peaky Blinders) as Marley, Lashana Lynch (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, No Time to Die) as his wife Rita, and James Norton (Little Women, Mr. Jones) as Island Records founder Chris Blackwell. Watch the trailer for Bob Marley: One Love HERE

Bob Marley: One Love explores the life and legacy of the magnetic singer-songwriter Marley, whose Island recordings of the ‘70s established both the musician and Jamaican reggae on the international stage.

Focusing on a pivotal and tumultuous period in his life, the film encompasses the December 1976 assassination attempt at his Kingston home amid a period of intense political violence in Jamaica that left Marley, his wife, and his manager wounded; his stunning appearance at the free Smile Jamaica concert two days after the attack; his sojourn in England, where he recorded his bestselling album Exodus; and his dramatic return to the stage in Jamaica at the April 1978 One Love Peace Concert.

On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob's powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music.

“Bob's music is filled with consciousness and messages of unity and love.” Ziggy Marley reflects, “His words and how he lived his life have always inspired people to be better. We're proud to share my father's story with this film and continue to spread his messages with his music.”

On Feb. 14, Tuff Gong/Island Records will release Bob Marley: One Love (Music Inspired by the Film), a seven-song EP of fresh recordings of Marley's compositions by Daniel Caesar, Kacey Musgraves, Wizkid, Leon Bridges, Jessie Reyes, Bloody Civilian, and Marley's grandson Skip Marley.

Bob Marley And The Wailers – One Love: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

“Get Up, Stand Up”

"Roots, Rock, Reggae"

“I Shot The Sheriff”

“No More Trouble”

“War/No More Trouble (Film Version)”

“So Jah S'eh (Film Version)”

“Natural Mystic”

“Turn Your Lights Down Low”

“Exodus”

“Jamming”

“Concrete Jungle”

“No Woman, No Cry (Live at the Rainbow, 4th June, 1977)”

“Three Little Birds”

“Redemption Song”

“One Love/People Get Ready”

“Is This Love”

“Rastaman Chant”

ABOUT BOB MARLEY

Bob Marley, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, is notable not only as the man who put Reggae on the global map, but as a statesman in his native Jamaica; he famously brought together the country's warring factions. Today, Bob Marley remains one of the 20th century's most important and influential entertainment icons. Marley's lifestyle and music continue to inspire new generations as his legacy lives on through his music.

In the digital era, he has the second-highest social media following of any posthumous celebrity. The official Bob Marley Facebook page draws more than 74 million fans, ranking it among the Top 20 of all Facebook pages and Top 10 among celebrity pages. Marley's music catalog has sold millions of albums worldwide.

His iconic collection ‘LEGEND' holds the distinction of being the longest-charting album in the history of Billboard Magazine's Catalog Albums chart and remains the world's best-selling reggae album. Marley's accolades include inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (1994) and ASCAP Songwriters Hall of Fame (2010), a GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award (2001), multiple entries in the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (2001). For more information, visit bobmarley.com and facebook.com/bobmarley.



