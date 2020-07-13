Shutdown Streaming
BMI's Jam Sessions Returns With Sarah Gibson, Jon B. and Fly By Midnight

Article Pixel Jul. 13, 2020  

BMI's Jam Sessions returns with a performance by composer and pianist Sarah Gibson today (7/13) at 3pm. Then on Wednesday (7/15), smooth soulful R&B crooner Jon B. plays a special a set for his fans and LA-based duo Fly By Midnight closes out the week with some feel good indie-pop jams on Friday (7/17).


BMI's Jam Sessions feature two- to three-song sets by some of their most talented songwriters and composers. By sharing recordings from their homes or meaningful locations, these songwriters make this series all the more personal and exciting for fans.

Tune in below!


