BMI Postpones Pop and Film, TV & Visual Media Awards

BMI is postponing both its Pop Awards and Film, TV & Visual Media Awards, which were scheduled to take place in May in Los Angeles. We will continue to monitor the developing impact of COVID-19 and reschedule both events when we can safely celebrate the achievements of BMI's songwriters, composers and publishers and their incredible music. We hope our BMI family, their loved ones and the community-at-large stay safe and well.

Celebrating over 80 years of service to songwriters, composers, music publishers and businesses, Broadcast Music, Inc.® (BMI®) is a global leader in music rights management, serving as an advocate for the value of music. BMI represents the public performance rights in over 15 million musical works created and owned by more than one million songwriters, composers, and music publishers. The Company negotiates music license agreements and distributes the fees it generates as royalties to its affiliated writers and publishers when their songs are performed in public. In 1939, BMI created a groundbreaking open-door policy becoming the only performing rights organization to welcome and represent the creators of blues, jazz, country, and American roots music.

Today, the musical compositions in BMI's repertoire, from chart toppers to perennial favorites, span all genres of music and are consistently among the most-performed hits of the year. For additional information and the latest BMI news, visit bmi.com, follow us on Twitter and Instagram @BMI or stay connected through Broadcast Music, Inc.'s Facebook page. Sign up for BMI's The Weekly™ and receive our e-newsletter every week to stay up to date on all things music.





Related Articles View More Music Stories