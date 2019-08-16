BLUE DAYS, BLACK NIGHTS By De La Noche Out August 23

De La Noche, featuring Ivan Howard of The Rosebuds, Gayngs, Howard Ivans, will release Blue Days, Black Nights on August 23 via Get Loud (pre-order). Today Atwood Magazine premiered "Blue," the latest single from the forthcoming release. About the song Atwood Magazine says, "De La Noche shows with 'Blue' is that their band is force unlike any other, incorporating old and new in a seamless fashion and ending up on top. And despite the gloom of a broken heart, one can't help but groove to it, slowly losing themselves in the funk-soaked melodies and captivating vocals of Howard. If their upcoming debut album, Blue Days, Black Nights, contains this same level of talent, then fans will be in for a sonic treat."

Earlier this month the band shared "Dreams" from the forthcoming release with PopMatters. About the song De La Noche's Robert Rogan says, ""This song was written during the darkest period of my life. It was like someone muted the sun out just over top of me. Like, 'f you, Robert.' The only time that was really bearable was when I was unconscious and dreaming. I hated waking up. The fact that the song sounds upbeat and optimistic is intentionally ironic. Which in turn actually turned the song into something more positive in the end. Maybe I was subconsciously telling myself to hold on? Actually now I look forward to getting up every day. I just went back to daydreaming now like I used to do before that long winter."

After years on the road with indie darlings The Rosebuds, writing for Kanye West with Justin Vernon (Bon Iver), funking out in his alter ego Howard Ivans (Spacebomb Records) and helping found the supergroup GAYNGS, Ivan Howard ended up in his Portland home with an unusual patch of quiet in late 2018. But, as is the nature of quiet, it didn't last long.

Howard found himself reconnecting with long-time friends Robert Rogan and Brian Weeks. "We met my freshman year of college. Brian heard I could sing, and cornered me in a stairway 'til I sang Let Love Rule. We ended up in our first band together, and he helped me realize that life wasn't all basketball. I might be ok at music, too." Weeks introduced Howard to Rogan, and the three became close, with Weeks eventually joining The Rosebuds and Howard Ivans as a touring musician, in between stints in Wilmington indie bands with Rogan.

Fast forward a few years to 2018. Rogan and Weeks were working on a new project. "We recorded 11 songs with scratch vocal tracks, but neither Robert nor I were completely comfortable singing on them." They decided to send the tracks to Howard, who at this point had moved across the country to Portland, OR. They wanted to get his take on it. No one realized it would turn into a modern day Postal Service moment.

De La Noche's beginnings trace back to Robert Rogan and Brian Weeks' adopted hometown of Wilmington, NC. In the summer of 2015, Rogan found himself rudderless. "I was going through a divorce. I found that I had a lot of time on my hands with few distractions and started playing around." Dealing with the isolation that comes when things fall apart, he looked to his longtime friend, Weeks, to collaborate with on a new set of songs, ones that would feel closer to the 80s synth pop they'd grown up adoring than the guitar-driven indie rock bands they'd been playing in.

Howard, for his part, found it easy to slip into the De La Noche material. "I tried to let the music dictate the sentiment of each song and just created a character that could fill all these melodic parts." What comes out mixes the skulking grooves of Avalon-era Roxy Music with the soothing melodicism of Sade (Howard drawing influence from the British singer comes as no surprise, having covered Love Deluxe in its entirety with The Rosebuds).

Howard's emotional distance from the material allowed for a more adventurous approach to the vocal sketches, and his clean, clear voice soars over the instrumental thrum. The album is bookended by its two most pivotal songs. Opener "Avenues" fades in with soft piano and drifting sax melodies over heavy rain, before settling into a mid-tempo groove with Howard's hushed voice dancing around the dense soundscape.

The men of De La Noche know duende, and just as their name translates to Of The Night, so is their music the shadow one can only see because the light is just a little ways away.

De La Noche Tour Dates

09.20 - Wilmington, NC @ Bourgie Nights

09.21 - Raleigh, NC @ Kings

Blue Days, Black Nights Track Listing

1. Avenues

2. Dreams

3. Blue

4. Gold

5. Glimmer

6. Lush

7. Run

8. Stars

9. Spooky

10. Lover

11. Champagne

Photo credit: Justin Mitchener & Taylor Bolding





