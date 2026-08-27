BLOOD ON THE SADDLE's POISON LOVE Album to Return to Streaming Services

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Poison Love, Blood on the Saddle's 1986 follow-up album to their critically acclaimed self-titled debut, celebrates its fortieth anniversary this year. Trouser Press described the album as 'easygoing and colorful, a post-adolescent barn dance with enough electricity to make a deep impression,' and William Ruhlmann at AllMusic stated in his review that the album 'demonstrates tremendous growth,' and 'The group still has a punky energy.'

Ton-Up Records will reissue the album on Friday, August 28, 2026, with all the original tracks and bonus material. Music videos of the band performing the album's title song, Poison Love, Promise Your Heart To Me, and I'm Gonna Steal You Away are available on the music video network, Vevo. The music videos originally appeared on the French television program MusiCalifornia, an uncompromising, verite-style 80s music magazine program featuring live performances and interviews by some of alternative rock's most groundbreaking and enduring forces, including Blood on the Saddle.

Spin Magazine described the band as 'A high-energy fusion that doesn't sound like punk or country. (Blood on the Saddle) is doing something new and a half twist different from what has gone before.' Formed in early 1983 by guitar virtuoso Greg Davis, who had the idea of combining bluegrass with punk rock, he was joined by bass player Ron Botelho and drummer Hermann Senac. Annette Zilinskas, bass player for The Bangles, joined Blood on the Saddle in July of 1983 as co-lead singer.

The band has released eleven albums and is credited with laying the foundation of the alternative genre in the 90s. The band's current lineup is Greg Davis (Vocals, Guitar), Dave Frappier (Drums), and Al Garcia (Bass). The band is currently working on a new album.

Tracklist

1. Promise Your Heart to Me

2. Police Siren

3. A Bed of Roses

4. Colt 45

5. I'm Gonna Steal You Away

6. Driving Away (1985 Outtake)

7. Young Man's Blues (1985 Outtake)

8. In the Pines

9. Down and Out

10. Abilene

11. Poison Love

12. I Thought I Heard Some Thunder

13. Johnnie's at the Fair

14. A Mother's Love

15. Mountain Stream

16. One Step Away

https://bloodonthesaddle.lnk.to/PoisonLove

Ton-Up Records & Music Publishing is an independent record label and music publishing company formed in 2009 by musician Eddie Star (Eddie Star & The Zero Effect, JoyBox). In addition to Star's music, its roster includes Blood on the Saddle, Greg Davis, Philip Paul Kelly, Toy Machine Gun, and the solo catalog of 1960s legend Dean Ford of The Marmalade fame.

https://tonuprecords.com/

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