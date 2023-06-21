BLONDSHELL Covers 'Charm You' For Samia's 'Honey Reimagined' Singles Series

Blondshell (aka Sabrina Teitelbaum) burst on the scene in 2022 with the release of her debut single “Olympus."

By: Jun. 21, 2023

Blondshell has shared her cover of Samia’s “Charm You,” the first in a series of single releases dubbed “Honey Reimagined” featuring a variety of artists (including Maya Hawke, Hovvdy, Ruston Kelly + more TBA) reinterpreting songs from Honey, the beloved sophomore album from Samia released earlier this year via Grand Jury.

Blondshell shares of her twinkling, power-pop interpretation: “I’ve been inspired by Samia for such a long time. She puts so much of herself into her songs, so much love for people and places. That was one of the things that stood out to me most about Honey - all of the friendship and joy that cut through darkness. I really felt that on ‘Charm You’ and I’m so happy to be part of her project.”

Samia shares: “I've always been vocal about community being important to me. I couldn't do this without my friends. We reimagined The Baby in 2020 because we were all stuck at home during the pandemic but the idea felt so true to the ethos of this project that I wanted to try it again with Honey. It’s always exciting to give songs a new life, especially with such great musicians involved.”

Blondshell (aka Sabrina Teitelbaum) burst on the scene in 2022 with the release of her debut single “Olympus,” followed by her critically acclaimed self-titled debut album via Partisan Records in April 2023 and her Late-Night TV debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Following past tours with Suki Waterhouse and Porridge Radio, Blondshell will be embarking on her first headline tour of North America this next month (with half of the dates already sold-out) and will be supporting Liz Phair in the fall. 

Also announced today, Blondshell will be appearing at NYC’s National Sawdust on July 20th for The GRAMMY Museum presents “A New York Evening with Blondshell,” featuring an intimate conversation with Rolling Stone’s Angie Martoccio and a performance. Tickets go on sale this Thursday, June 22; 10:30 a.m. ET HERE.

Blondshell Live Dates - new dates in bold:

07/07 - Polaris Hall - Portland, OR *

07/08 - Madam Lous - Seattle, WA * SOLD OUT

07/11 - 7th Street - Minneapolis, MN * SOLD OUT

07/12 - Schubas - Chicago, IL * SOLD OUT

07/14 - The Garrison - Toronto, ON * SOLD OUT

07/15 - Bar Le Ritz PDB - Montreal, QC * 

07/16 - Middle East Upstairs - Boston, MA * SOLD OUT  

07/19 - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY * SOLD OUT

07/20 - National Sawdust - Brooklyn, NY

07/21 - PhilaMOCA - Philadelphia, PA* SOLD OUT 

07/22 - DC9 - Washington, DC* SOLD OUT

07/24 - Third Man - Nashville, TN *

07/25 - Aisle 5 - Atlanta, GA *

07/27 - Antone’s - Austin, TX * 

07/28 - White Oak (Upstairs) - Houston, TX * 

07/29 - Club Dada - Dallas, TX *

08/01 - Valley Bar - Phoenix, AZ *

08/02 - The Roxy - Los Angeles, CA * SOLD OUT

08/04 - Cafe Du Nord - San Francisco, CA *

08/4-5 - Bleached Festival - San Diego, CA

11/01 - Lafayette - London, UK

11/2-4 - Iceland Airwaves - Reykjavik, Iceland

11/07 - The Magnolia - San Diego, CA %

11/08 - Rialto Theatre - Tucson, AZ %

11/10 - The Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA %

11/11 - Masonic Auditorium - San Francisco, CA %

11/13 - Revolution Hall - Portland, OR %

11/14 - Moore Theater - Seattle, WA %

11/17 - Palace Theater - Minneapolis, MN %

11/18 - Chicago Theater - Chicago, IL %

11/19 - The Masonic Temple - Detroit, MI %

11/21 - Roadrunner - Boston, MA %

11/22 - Franklin Music Hall - Philadelphia, PA %

11/24 - Kings Theater - Brooklyn, NY %

11/25 - Anthem - Washington, DC %

11/27 - The Ryman - Nashville, TN %

11/28 - Woodruff Arts Center - Atlanta, GA %

11/30 - Orpheum Theater - New Orleans, LA %

12/01 - Moody Theater - Austin, TX %

12/03 - Majestic Theater - Dallas, TX %

* Hello Mary support

% with Liz Phair



From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

