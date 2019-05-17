BIG BANG THEORY Brings Back Barenaked Ladies To Celebrate Series Finale

A dozen years after executive producers Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady asked Barenaked Ladies to compose a theme song for a new show they'd created called "The Big Bang Theory," the multi-platinum band was invited back for last night's historic series finale. Vocalist/guitarist Ed Robertson recorded a special acoustic rendition for the momentous occasion, which can be seen by clicking HERE and heard on all streaming platforms (along with an instrumental version) by clicking HERE.

The latter was also created for the "Unraveling The Mystery: A Big Bang Farewell" show that followed the finale, which also featured Barenaked Ladies' 1997 hit, "The Old Apartment."

The band (Robertson, drummer Tyler Stewart, keyboardist Kevin Hearn and bassist Jim Creeggan) then capped off the eventful evening by performing the theme song on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" - click HERE to watch.

"I was really honored that they asked me to participate in the finale," said Robertson. "It was a really fun and collaborative day in the studio, getting notes back and forth from Chuck while coming up with this new version. It really reminded me of composing and recording the song in the beginning - fun, spontaneous, and with a spirit of playfulness."

"Our association with the show is something we're all very proud of," he continued, "And being involved in so many fun ways as the show draws to a close is really cool. The chance to play the song on 'The Late Show' with the whole cast present is a lovely bookend to an incredible run."

Today the quartet has also released "Lookin' Up," the first track from FAKE NUDES: NAKED, a special digital-only extended EP featuring 8 songs from their fifteenth studio album - click HERE to watch the performance video directed by Edward Pond. "Lookin' Up" is available as an instant download by clicking HEREto pre-order the extended EP ahead of its May 30th release.

May 30th is also the kickoff date for the "Group Therapy? Tour," a 44-city run that will see Barenaked Ladies summering on the road with Hootie & The Blowfish.

Over the course of their remarkable career, Barenaked Ladies have sold over 15 million albums, written multiple top 20 hits (including radio staples "One Week," "Pinch Me," "Brian Wilson, "If I Had $1,000,000"), garnered 2 Grammy nominations, won 8 JUNO Awards, had Ben & Jerry's name an ice cream after them ("If I Had 1,000,000 Flavours"), participated in the first-ever "space-to-earth musical collaboration" with astronaut Chris Hadfield, and garnered an international fan base whose members number in the millions. In 2018, the band celebrated their 30th anniversary by touring in support of a dynamic new album, Fake Nudes, a much-deserved induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame (with Rush vocalist Geddy Lee handling the honors), and a proclamation from Toronto Mayor John Tory declaring October 1st "Barenaked Ladies Day."

Don't miss your chance to see BNL on tour with Hootie & The Blowfish. Dates are as follows:

Date City Venue

May 30 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

May 31 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park

June 1 Atlanta, GA Lakewood Amphitheater

June 6 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater

June 8 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre

June 9 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 13 Austin, TX Austin360 Amphitheater

June 14 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

June 15 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

June 19 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 21 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 22 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

June 23 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheater

June 25 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

June 28 Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre

June 29 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 11 Englewood, CO Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

July 13 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 14 Rogers, AR Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

July 19 Monticello, IA Great Jones County Fair

July 20 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

July 21 Burgettstown, PA KeyBank Pavilion

July 26 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center

July 27 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

July 28 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion

Aug 2 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug 3 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

Aug 4 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Aug 8 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug 9 Canandaigua, NY Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Perf Arts Ctr

Aug 10 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Aug 11 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Aug 16 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug 17 Noblesville, ID Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Aug 18 Des Moines, IA Iowa State Fair

Aug 22 St. Paul, MN Minnesota State Fair

Aug 23 East Troy, WI. Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Aug 24 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug 29 Toronto Budweiser Stage

Aug 30 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

Aug 31 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre

Sept 5 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

Sept 6 Birmingham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Sept 7 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Sept 11 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena

Sept 12 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena

Sept 13 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena

Photo credit: Matt Barnes





