BEACON Share New Single 'Pay My Debts'

Beacon are returning with another track from their forthcoming album, Along the Lethe, out September 9th via Apparent Movement. "Pay My Debts" is emblematic of the effortless genre-blending heard across the upcoming record: thick R&B grooves sashay through incandescent synth hooks and a tactile, rhythmic atmosphere. Brooklyn Vegan called the song "a dose of atmospheric, downtempo pop, and its video adds to its surreal, oblique darkness."

On the single, Jacob Gossett & Thomas Mullarney III explain "The title of our new album, Along the Lethe, came from lyrics in the song "Pay My Debts." The Lethe is one of the five rivers of the underworld in Greek Mythology and souls who drank from it lost all memory of their lives on earth. Forgetting can be seductive, and the Lethe offers a kind of absolution-not in the form of forgiveness, but erasure.

The desire to transform the collective trauma of the last two years into a collective amnesia is one of the themes of our new record. The chorus in "Pay My Debts" alludes to an impending ecological disaster that's followed the narrator even into Hades: "Something in the sky turns black, start another fire, I guess." Despite the allure of forgetting, and the Lethe's metaphysical power to do so, the spectre of the last two years is inescapable."

Watch the Boy Tillekens directed video below, which he explains was inspired by the idea of "a Thomas Hart Benton painting coming to life."

"Pay My Debts" is preceded by "Ostrich", an enchanting piano piece that invites multi-instrumentalist Colin Stetson to weave a tapestry of horns and woodwinds into its gentle chords and swells of noise, and "Can't Turn Back", an effervescent amalgamation of genres, timbres, and moods

Known for their simply intoxicating live show, Beacon are also announcing their North American fall tour, the duo recently announced their European run. All dates are listed below.

Watch the new music video here:

BEACON 2022 WORLD TOUR DATES

Sep 10th - Brooklyn, NY @ Public Records

Sep 13th - Boston, MA @ Middle East

Sep 14th - Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

Sep 25 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas

Oct 6 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

Oct 15 - Portland, OR @ Holocene

Oct 23 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

Nov 15 - Haarlem, Netherlands @ Patronaat

Nov 17 - Budapest, Hungary @ Turbina

Nov 18 - Glasgow, UK @ The Hug &w Pint

Nov 19 - Manchester, UK @ YES

Nov 20 - London, UK, @ Nells