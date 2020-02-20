BANOFFEE Debut Album 'Look At Us Now Dad' Out Friday on Cascine

Banoffee is gearing up to release her debut album Look At Us Now Dad Friday, February 21 via Cascine. Featuring collaborations with SOPHIE, Empress Of, Cupcakke, Umru, and co-produced by Banoffee and Yves Rothman, the album is an entrancing musical hybrid of experimental club sounds and earworm pop. "Each song uses human experience to talk about more complex concepts of addiction, obsession, heartbreak, and resurrection," says Banoffee. "Not to dwell in sadness, but to join hands."

Banoffee previously released music videos for album tracks "Tennis Fan" ft. Empress Of, the SOPHIE, Yves Rothman and Banoffee-produced "Count On You," and her most recent earworm "Contagious," proving Look At Us Now Dad is one of the most exciting debuts of the year so far.

Banoffee also announces U.S. tour dates. See below to find a show near you, and get your tickets HERE.

Tour Dates

3/16-21/20 - Austin, TX @ SXSW

3/19 - Austin, TX @ Seven Grand & Las Perlas

3/27/20 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right

4/2/20 - San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

4/3/20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

Banoffee is a Melbourne-born, Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter and producer with a musically transgressive and deeply vulnerable approach to pop. She has toured with Taylor Swift on a worldwide stadium tour as part of Charlie XCX's troupe, and represents the new wave of mutant pop bubbling up from today's queer club underground. Look At Us Now Dad is Banoffee's debut album, out on Friday via Cascine, and it is an uplifting, hopeful journey that celebrates survival in the face of abuse and adversity.

Look At Us Now Dad was written in the two years after Banoffee moved to Los Angeles from Melbourne in 2017, seeking a fresh start. Meticulously retracing her steps, Banoffee examined her life with a fine-toothed comb in order to reclaim her narrative and the struggles she'd once sung about in earlier releases. Look At Us Now, Dad thus tells a story of survival-of abuse, sadness, and loss-and is a testament to the possibilities of rebirth. As Banoffee puts it: "Each track is about a struggle and achievement that anyone could experience, the ones that seem so trivial. We're all survivors for one reason or another."

Banoffee - Look At Us Now Dad

01. Tennis Fan (feat. Empress Of)

02. I Lied (Interlude)

03. fwit

04. One Night Stand

05. Count On You

06. Don't Go Sharing Your Clothes (Interlude)

07. Contagious

08. Chevron

09. That Sorta Stuff (Interlude)

10. Permission

11. This Is For Me

12. Ripe (feat. Cupcakke)

13. I Let You Down (Interlude)

14. Look At Us Now Dad

Pre-order Look At Us Now Dad here





