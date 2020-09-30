BAKERMAT Announces 'BAIANÁ' On Official FIFA21 Soundtrack

Watch a promo below!

Lodewijk Fluttert, better known by his stage name Bakermat, announces the inclusion of his platinum summer hit "Baianá" (which surpassed 100 million global streams) now on the official soundtrack for EA SPORTS FIFA21.

FIFA 21 was developed by EA Vancouver and EA Romania and will be available worldwide on October 9, 2020 for PlayStation®4, Xbox One, and PC via Origin™ and Steam. Follow all the news in the EA SPORTS FIFA community on Facebook, Instagram and twitter @easportsfifa.

In recent years, Bakermat has experienced many high-profile moments in his career, including his own stage at Tomorrowland, his own festivals (including the infamous Bakermat's Circus experience), as well as many international tours and shows, but there was still an eager boy's dream that he wanted to fulfill, namely one of his songs in his favorite game.

The soundtrack including "Baianá" can be heard officially in the game on October 9, but here you can already see a unique preview that was created between Bakermat, EA SPORTS and FC Twente. Watch below.

Additionally on October 9th, Bakermat will be releasing his full-length album The Ringmaster via Ultra Music. Amassing over 500 million streams on Spotify alone and charting in more than a dozen countries, Bakermat continues to impress with his versatility across the Melodic House genre. The Ringmaster explores more of Bakermat's musicality, honing in on pop, jazz, rock, and soul, all blended seamlessly with his signature style. Together these influences meld into an invigorating playlist that has something for everyone. On the album Bakermat explains, "I made the album 'The Ringmaster' to show my diversity as a producer, and to go against the idea that an artist should stick to one genre or style with their album in order for it to be a cohesive body of work."

The Ringmaster features five brand-new tracks as well as previously released songs including "Partystarter, "Trouble," "Learn To Lose," "Baianá," and his latest single "Under The Sun" featuring Kidda. The full album marks the full return of Bakermat since his smash hit with Kiesza on single "Don't Want You Back," and new collaborations with Alex Clare, Gossip Girl's Emily Lind, BRÅVES, 7Chariot and more.

