B Jones Launches New Record Label Come Closer Records With Debut Release 'Bella Ciao'

Spanish DJ and producer B Jones embarks on the next step of her career with the launch of her very own imprint - Come Closer Records.

To celebrate the launch of her label, B Jones has reworked a very special version of one of her favourite songs 'Bella Ciao.' Putting her own spin on the Italian folk song, Beatriz starts with plucky synths, deftly layering the powerful female vocals with a catchy melody for a tech-house production that is sure to be a hit on dancefloors and airwaves alike.

Speaking about Come Closer Records, B Jones said, "The very concept of 'Come Closer' is something that has always been my motivation, to be close to my fans and connect with the crowd in every single show I do. After 10 years touring the world with my music I have decided to go one step further, commit myself more to my fans and launch Come Closer Records - my own label where my goal is to be able to make more personal music without having to play to what is needed in order to get support from major labels.

This idea is simple - to make music for my followers, for my sets so that they can be even more unique, and just to make music that makes everyone who listens happy. Nothing else... I chose to start with my tech house version of Bella Ciao with a sweet female voice because it has always been a song that is played live in different versions and always gets the crowd dancing and brings that good energy to the dance floor. I really believe that an updated and different version would be the best representation letter for how Come Closer Records is going to sound."

2022 looks set to be full of career-defining moments for B Jones. Having ignited her passion for deejaying at the age of 11 but dismissing it as an unattainable goal, it wasn't until she turned 18 that she saw her first female DJ perform and realised that this was a career that she could also pursue. Held back by family commitments and the birth of her daughter, it was another 8 years before she was finally able to follow her dream.

Driven by an intense determination that is prevalent in every move she makes, Beatriz finally launched her DJ career in 2012 and was made a resident at Pacha Ibiza within a year. This year, B Jones is set to make history this July as becomes the first ever Spanish DJ to play the Tomorrowland main stage - an incredible feat and testament to how far she has come. With a packed tour schedule and appearances at some of Europe's major festivals this summer, B Jones star has well and truly risen.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

28/05 MARINA BEACH Spain

29/05 - 05/06 PUNTA CANA Dominican Republic

10/06 ANIMAL SOUND, Murcia, Spain

19/06 DREAM ISLAND FESTIVAL Mallorca, Spain

26/06 DANUBE ISLAND Austria



08/07 NEVERSEA FESTIVAL Romania

09/07 STARS OF SOUND FESTIVAL Switzerland

15/07 TOMORROWLAND Belgium

17/07 RIBERA SOUND FESTIVAL Navarra, Spain

23/07 PAROOKAVILLE Germany

24/07 TOMORROWLAND Belgium

29/07 TOMORROWLAND Belgium

30/07 FAN FUTURA FESTIVAL Murcia, Spain



14/08 AMOS BEACH CLUB Kos, Greece

19/08 MEDITERRANEA FESTIVAL Valencia, Spain

27/08 KISS DISCO CLUB Portugal

28/08 MYSTERYLAND Holland