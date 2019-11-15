Azizi Gibson Returns With 'On My Own' Music Video

Azizi Gibson is thrilled to share his new single and music video for 'On My Own' today, November 15th.



Complete with a retro, Super 8 music video, 'On My Own' takes no prisoners. Azizi Gibson brings sharp, fiery bars to the murky, bass-heavy beat, calling out, "All of these hoes, all of these clothes / They don't mean nothing." The track is brash, poignant and puts Gibson's tight, but aggressive, flows on full display.



Released on Azizi Gibson's own label preHistoric Records, 'On My Own' closely follows the release of recent single 'Hell & Back.' Released October 31st, 'Hell & Back' is an ominous track commenting on today's bleak reality and Gibson's unwavering perseverance through his own personal hell. 'On My Own'and 'Hell & Ball' give fans a first look at his upcoming album, title yet to be announced.



Azizi Gibson is a staple in the alternative hip hop world, first catching interest from Flying Lotus and his Brainfeeder record label in 2013. Receiving critical acclaim for his debut mixtape Ghost in the Shell, Azizi Gibson became one of the most sought after rappers in the LA hip hop scene, collaborating with the likes of Chance The Rapper, Waka Flocka Flame and THEY. He has since released three albums through his own label preHistoric to additional acclaim and has asserted himself as one of the most promising hip hop artists in today's landscape.



Keep an eye out for more new music from Azizi Gibson this Fall.





