Award-Winning Band Ludlow Creek Releases Self-Titled Third Album

Americana/Roots Rock band, Ludlow Creek has unveiled their latest album, "Ludlow Creek". The album, released Friday March 29th, 2024, is the band's latest work and captures the band's continued growth as a songwriting force.

The "Ludlow Creek" album takes the listener through a musical journey, utilizing artful songwriting with intricate vocal harmonies and guitar/keyboard melodies, combining elements of Americana, Rock, and Blues to create genuine, heartfelt songs. The album is sure to captivate the listener from its electrifying opening guitar riff in "Mercy" to the passionate final fading notes of "Tucson".

Ludlow Creek is no stranger to success. Their earlier single, "Stoney Lonesome Road," reached #51 on the UK iTunes Rock Songs chart, and their Christmas single, "This Baby Boy," reached #1 on the UK iTunes charts. With over 500K Spotify streams, the band has already won awards at the 2022 and 2023 International Singer Songwriter Association Awards.

With their newest album, Ludlow Creek has built upon the strong foundation set by their first two albums ("Hands of Time", "Which Way is Forward") and is quickly establishing a vibrant and ever expanding Roots Rock/Americana discography. Released on March 29th, 2024, the "Ludlow Creek" album joins their previous releases and is now available for streaming and digital purchases on all major streaming platforms - Amazon, Spotify, SoundCloud, Apple Music, YouTube Music, etc.

For more information on Ludlow Creek, visit them on Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, and at www.LudlowCreek.com.

