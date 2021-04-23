Aviella Makes a Glowing Debut on Her 'Downtown Love' EP

Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Aviella presents her highly anticipated Dim Mak debut EP, Downtown Love. From the bewitching house-inspired title track to her Billboard chart-topper "tell me what you're thinking," Downtown Love is a mature collection of four glowing dance pop anthems.



Aviella takes her career to the next level with the arrival of her first official EP, Downtown Love. The emotive work puts Aviella's vocals and songwriting on center stage, as she confidently sings bold hooks and melodies over vibrant beats. One of the more personal songs on the EP, "tell me what you're thinking," connected with audiences far and wide this spring, earning Aviella her first #1 single on both the Billboard Dance/Mix Show Airplay Chart and the US Dance Radio Mediabase Chart. The popular song went on to receive its own subsequent remix package, highlighting new renditions from Disco Fries, Lipless, MÜNE and JYYE. Working again alongside Disco Fries, Aviella penned the EP's focus track "Downtown Love," revealing a more vulnerable side to her discography.



"'Downtown Love' expresses the frustration in many relationships that tend to be 'surface level' flings or booty calls, without creating a deeper bond or connection," Aviella explains. "This song explores the longing & craving for a real relationship. Written over Zoom with the Disco Fries and students from the World's #1 songwriting school in Sweden!"



Aviella recently performed songs live from her Downtown Love EP during InsomniacTV's Kaleena Zanders + Friendz takeover. Her set can be viewed here: