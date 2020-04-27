Avenue Army Releases Lyric Video For New Single 'Making Or Breaking Us'

Southern California band AVENUE ARMY announces the premiere of the music lyric video for their newest single "Making or Breaking Us." The four-piece alt-rock band made up of Max Bergstrom, Vaughn Esparza, Drew Smith, and Jack Owens, released this single B-side track at the end of March 2020, under Cleopatra Records label.

Listen below!

Veering from their traditional power pop/modern rock sound, Max, has concocted this sweet new jam fusing hip-hop and rock. "I've been a massive hip hop fan my whole life, so this was something I've always wanted to do" Bergstrom explained. The band says reception so far has been positive and have been told this track shows a new side to what they can do. They continue to push the boundaries and fuse different styles of music into a cohesive end product.

"Making or Breaking US" music lyric video debuts Friday, April 24, 2020 and will be available on the band's Facebook, Instagram.