Avenged Sevenfold Releases New Song 'We Love You'

Multi-platinum rock headliners Avenged Sevenfold (comprising M. Shadows, Synyster Gates, Zacky Vengeance, Brooks Wackerman and Johnny Christ) release their new song "We Love You" - an ode to decrying the rat race.

A frenetic dynamic rollercoaster riddled with hooks, peaks and valleys; A7X's latest comes with an innovative 360 VR music video. The band's highly anticipated eighth album, Life Is But a Dream..., drops June 2 via Warner Records. Pre-order HERE.

"More power, more pace, more money, more taste," M. Shadows delivers the unforgettable lyrics portraying the tune inside our heads that keep us pushing and being the motivators and destroyers of our self and reality. The song depicts the forced feeling our society pushes us to consume, push, stretch and empty everything we can, resulting in possibly our own downfall if not halted. Avenged Sevenfold are masters at dynamic transitions over the course of one song, and this is no exception.

The music video for "We Love You" is no less ambitious. Artist Ryan McKinnon, using Unreal Engine, has crafted an enveloping, innovative visual experience for fans, which has been optimized for Oculus in VR and 360 on YouTube. The visualizer begins in peaceful nature before the pressure of society takes over and the world starts building at a crazy pace.

Avenged Sevenfold will support the upcoming Life Is But a Dream... album with multiple massive live shows this year which include headlining the Welcome To Rockville festival on May 19th in Daytona, FL followed by another headlining set at Sonic Temple in Columbus, Ohio on May 26th.

The band will bring it back home to California with an arena show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on June 9th for their first time playing Los Angeles county since 2008, before taking over Madison Square Garden on June 23, for their first New York City appearance since 2007. But that's just the beginning.

This summer, the band is taking off on a North American tour with Alexisonfire, Falling In Reverse and Kim Dracula. See dates below and visit avengedsevenfold.com for more details and to purchase tickets.

"We Love You" follows Avenged Sevenfold's previous single and return to the spotlight with "Nobody," which arrived with a stunning stop-motion video directed by Chris Hopewell that peaked at #1 Trending YouTube and has over 4 million views to date. The track itself has nabbed nearly 12 million cumulative streams since its release in mid-March.

The band is also hosting an immersive album listening event at AREA 15 in Las Vegas from May 11th through the 14th where fans can hear Life Is But A Dream... in full 3 weeks early.

Additionally, they have announced a surprise show today at AREA 15 A-Lot in conjunction with the event. The 360º immersive album experience is complete with captivating visuals and an exclusive curated merch pop-up shop celebrating their genre-bending new album. Purchase tickets HERE.

To date, A7X have sold over 10 million albums worldwide and earned two consecutive No. 1 albums on Billboard's Top 200 Albums chart (2010's Nightmare and 2013's Hail To The King) to go along with over a billion video views and a billion-plus cumulative streams, as well as multiple No. 1 singles on rock radio.

FESTIVAL DATES:

Fri May 19 - Daytona International Speedway - Rockville Festival

Fri May 26 - Columbus, Ohio - Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival

'LIFE IS BUT A DREAM...' NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

Fri Jun 9 - Los Angeles,CA - Kia Forum

Fri Jun 23 - New York,NY - Madison Square Garden

Tue Jul 18 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Wed Jul 19 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Fri Jul 21 - Québec City, QC - Videotron Centre

Sat Jul 22 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Mon Jul 24 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

Wed Jul 26 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Fri Jul 28 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 29 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

Mon Jul 31 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

Wed Aug 02 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

Fri Aug 04 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

Sat Aug 05 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

Mon Aug 07 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Sat Sep 16 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre - NEW SHOW

Sun Sep 17 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre - NEW SHOW

Tue Sep 19 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion - NEW SHOW

Wed Sep 20 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre - NEW SHOW

Fri Sep 22 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena - NEW SHOW

Mon Sep 25 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO - NEW SHOW

Tues, Sept 26 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center * - NEW SHOW

Thu Sep 28 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena^ - NEW SHOW

Sat Sep 30 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre - NEW SHOW

Mon Oct 02 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome - NEW SHOW

Tue Oct 03 - Portland, OR - MODA Center - NEW SHOW

Sat Oct 07 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre - NEW SHOW

Sun Oct 08 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre - NEW SHOW

Tue Oct 10 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater - NEW SHOW

Thu Oct 12 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - NEW SHOW

Fri Oct 13 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater - NEW SHOW

Sun Oct 15 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena - NEW SHOW

*Not a Live Nation Date

^Without Falling in Reverse