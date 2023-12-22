Ava Della Pietra Revisits Her Holiday Classic 'Christmas Tonight'

As the holiday season approaches, renowned singer-songwriter Ava Della Pietra invites listeners to revisit her heartwarming holiday classic, "Christmas Tonight." Originally released in 2019, the song resonates with the joy and spirit of the season and stands as a testament to Ava's enduring talent and appeal.

"Christmas Tonight" emerged as a delightful holiday tune, capturing the essence of the festive season with its enchanting melody and heartfelt lyrics. Ava, then a budding 14-year-old artist, crafted this piece as a tribute to the magical feelings of Christmas - the fresh snow, the shimmering lights, and the warmth of family and friends coming together. The song, recorded at Manhattan Beach Recording in New York City, was praised for its potential to become a new Christmas classic and garnered significant attention, including a nod as one of "The Best Holiday Songs of 2019" by Tiger Beat Magazine.

Since the release of "Christmas Tonight," Ava's career has seen a meteoric rise. She has transitioned from a promising young Broadway star into a formidable name in the mainstream pop music scene. Her recent singles, "ego" and "talk it out," have distinguished her as an artist capable of delivering emotionally charged narratives with a modern pop sensibility. These tracks have not only received widespread acclaim but have also demonstrated Ava's evolution as a songwriter and performer.

Ava's journey in the music industry is marked by her versatility and depth. From her early beginnings on Broadway to writing over 130 original songs, with 12 releases to date, she continues to captivate audiences. Her accolades, including numerous national and international songwriting awards, speak volumes of her exceptional talent.

In the world of visual storytelling, Ava has made significant strides. The music video for "ego," directed by Adam Lukowski, has been celebrated across the international film festival circuit, underscoring her creative prowess. Moreover, the #EgoDanceContest reflects her commitment to fostering a sense of community and shared experience through her music.

Ava's biography is as impressive as her artistic output. A multi-instrumentalist, she began performing at age four and writing songs at five. Her Broadway credentials include national tours of LES MISERABLES and White Christmas, as well as being part of the original cast of School of Rock. Ava's appearances on Good Morning America, Sesame Street, and the Tony Awards, among others, highlight her broad appeal and diverse talents.

As Ava Della Pietra continues to make waves in the music industry, her song "Christmas Tonight" serves as a beautiful reminder of her artistic roots and the journey she has embarked on since. This holiday season, Ava invites new and longtime fans alike to experience the song anew, offering a glimpse into the early stages of a career that has blossomed spectacularly.

