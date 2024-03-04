Autoheart Release New Single 'Secret Diary' In Advance Of Debut U.S. Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On the heels of their long-awaited, debut U.S. tour, UK-based alt-pop three-piece Autoheart have announced the Punch Demos, out March 15 - an 18 song collection of alternate takes from their acclaimed debut Punch, along with songs written around the same time, some of which have never been released before, including the new single, “Secret Diary.”

The release of the Punch Demos coincides with the kick off of the Love Me Love Me Love Me Tour that night in Seattle. The 11-date run is now entirely sold out, but new, larger venues have been announced in both Phoenix and Atlanta [all dates below].

Since the release of Punch in 2013, Autohaert amassed a devoted fan base who identify with the band's combination of melancholy, unbridled joy and honesty about the human condition in Jody's unflinching lyrics.

100% DIY, releasing via their own O/R Records, Jody Gadsden (vocals, guitar), Simon Neilson (piano, synths and saxophone), and Barney JC (guitar, bass, synths) have garnered over 3 million monthly Spotify streams (150+ million all-time), 800,000+ monthly Spotify listeners, 100k+ Spotify followers, and over 5 million monthly YouTube views, largely thanks to the band's track “Stalker's Tango” becoming an obsession of the anime/cosplay community, and then a viral chart hit thru TikTok.

Their pick-and-mix approach to genres makes Autoheart tough to categorize – it's indie guitar bops meets piano ballads, low-fi disco bangers meets sad yet epic electronic soundscapes. Their uncompromising approach is shot through with a strong LGBTQIA-positive message.

As part of the London queer community they have collaborated with gender non-confirming activist Rain Dove - who starred in their “Oxford Blood” video - director and Dazed-prize winner Joseph Wilson is a long-time co-conspirator, who cast ‘Ru Paul's Drag Race' star Black Peppa in their “I Know That He Loves Me” video, and female drag artists Fancy Shews!, who played an Anna Nicole Smith-inspired alien in their “Juggernaut” video.

“Stalker's Tango,” which is featured on the band's recently reissued Punch, rocketed to the Top 50 Spotify Global Viral chart thanks to over 22 million views on TikTok, peaking at #26 on the U.S. viral chart; #28 in Canada; #9 peak in Russia and Ukraine, and #top 100 viral chart peaks in Poland, Estonia, Hungary, Ireland, Lithuania and Romania. The track now has nearly 60 million streams on Spotify alone.

Discussing their long-awaited arrival to America, the band stated, “Coming to the U.S. to share our music and message has been a dream of ours for what feels like forever. It's something we never thought would happen, to be honest, because for years we believed no one was listening to us, and that we didn't fit in anywhere. But we did find a community online across the states who totally get what we do and why we do it.

We've had so many emails and messages over the years asking if we'll ever tour. It's difficult for a 100 per cent DIY band to achieve something like that but we're doing it. And it'll be the best thing ever to be able to look our fans in the eyes and say thank you.”

Tour Dates:

03/15 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

03/17 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone

03/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

03/19 – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile Theatre

03/21 – Denver, CO @ Meow Wolf

03/23 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Tulips

03/25 – Atlanta, GA @ The Loft

03/27 – New York, NY @ Racket

03/28 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

03/29 – Detroit, MI @ The Loving Touch

03/30 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge