Austin's The Caughtery Release 'The Uninvited'

Today is release day for 'The Uninvited', the latest single from Austin cinematic rock duo THE CAUGHTERY and the second single from their debut eponymous EP (out July 15).

Here, long-time Austin music veterans LISA TINGLE and DAVID GAYLER worked with legendary TIM PALMER (Robert Plant, Ozzy Osbourne, Tin Machine, The Mission, HIM, U2, Pearl Jam), who also contributes guitar on the first single 'Fragile'.

This EP also features drummer TOM BRECHTLEIN (Chick Corea, Kenny Loggins, Eric Johnson, Robben Ford, Al DiMeola, Jean-Luc Ponty and Rickie Lee Jones) and bassist RICKY PHILLIPS (Styx, Coverdale/Page, Bad English, The Babys).

Lisa Tingle explains, "These lyrics came spilling out from a state of depression and anxiety, something I think we all can especially relate to these days. It stems from the daily frustration and energy exerted while trying to keep out the dark thoughts, the sadness and despair.., a.k.a. the uninvited".

"David is always giving me the friendly reminder to write about what I know, and I believe that is excellent advice. Most of the highly sensitive people I know experience a multitude of "battles" with mental health issues, The world is a crazy place. I hope this song speaks to the hearts of many, and reminds listeners that they are not alone. 'The Uninvited' is the personal demon we are all fighting."

This debut EP is a powerful contemporary rock offering, influenced by musical threads running from the 60s through 00s, presents a series of "musical paintings", expressing the pressure and fragility of the human state over the last two years.

This debut effort features drummer Tom Brechtlein, who brings a rich experience with him, having performed with Chick Corea, Kenny Loggins, Eric Johnson, Robben Ford, Al DiMeola, Jean-Luc Ponty and Rickie Lee Jones, among others. It also involves bass contributions by Brian Lippman and Ricky Phillips (of Styx and previously with Coverdale/Page, Bad English, The Babys, Ted Nugent, Angel).

David Gayler explains: "The song started out on an acoustic guitar as that is a comfortable place for me. Once I had the song structure setup it was sent to Tom Brechtlein and Ricky Phillips for their rough ideas. That went quickly. Tom came to Studio71West to track the drums and we tweaked some ideas together. Once the drum tracking was complete and Ricky Phillips was off the road with Styx, he came over to the studio and tracked the bass. The music was pretty well formed when Lisa received the song and she applied her lyrics and melody to it. It was dope the first time I heard her sing it, so we cut her vocals and background vocals fast. The song came together pretty quickly".

Two musical soul-searchers originally hailing from opposite coasts, Tingle and Gayler both grew up in musical families. Lisa and David's shared diverse musical loves (rock, indie, fusion, jazz, blues and R&B) sparked a genuine connection, their mutual addiction for creating unique music ultimately moving their storytelling note by note.

The duo originated in 2020, when David called Lisa to record a song that fit her vibe. What started out as a one-off collaboration ultimately turned into a full EP of material under the name The Caughtery. On this debut EP, Lisa's lyrics explore such themes as relationships, new and old, the passing of friends and the state of our world today.

Described as a "Female Robert Plant" with the power of Janis Joplin and the soul of Aretha Franklin, Lisa Tingle has received multiple honors at the Austin Music Awards (Female Vocalist of the Year, Band of the Year, Best Song, Musician of the Year, Album of the Year0. She's also toured and performed with many legends, including Etta James, Stevie Ray Vaughan's Double Trouble, Eric Johnson, Stephen Bruton, Monte Montgomery and Marcia Ball.

Having launched her music career in LA, gigging and working in publishing to record songs submitted to the likes of Tina Turner and Dolly Parton, she formed the band Black Pearl upon moving to Texas and signed with Capitol Records. She again worked in publishing, singing for TV and radio, films and songwriters, and landing placements on such shows as 'Beverly Hills 90210' and 'Melrose Place'.

She contributed to several soundtracks with Ray Benson, including Jean-Claude Van Damme's 'Universal Soldier', followed by work on Sandra Bullock's 'Miss Congeniality' and Robert Rodriguez's 'Spy Kids 3'. She has released six solo albums to wide acclaim and ample international airplay, including on BBC Radio.

David Gayler is a multi-instrumentalist, producer, songwriter and studio owner based in Spicewood, Texas. Having moved here from New York in the mid-80s, Gayler has been in various bands over the years, opening for such notable artists as The Romantics, Charlie Sexton and Jerry Jeff Walker, and was also a member of the Party Band during MTVs journey down to Texas in the late 1980s

As of June 17, 'The Uninvited' single is available everywhere digitally, including such platforms as Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon. The full self-titled EP will be released on July 15.

