Audrey Nuna Unveils New Single 'Cellulite'

"Cellulite" is available everywhere now. Check out the official music video now!

Nov. 03, 2023

Fresh off of a 20-city North American tour with Ashnikko, AUDREY NUNA continues to blaze a trail with her latest single, "Cellulite," out today. One of the first tracks written for her forthcoming body of work; "Cellulite" finds AUDREY NUNA turning inwards while tapping into a whole new genre that she coins, "Rage n B," marrying "the sentiment of RnB" to "the harsh edge of rage type beats."

The song is paired with an official music video, directed by Zac Dov. Shot on location in Canoga Park, CA and in a Burbank studio, the cinematic video takes inspiration from Audrey's heroes, including Pharcyde, Beastie Boys, Busta Rhymes and Missy Elliott.

Speaking about the new song, Audrey reveals, "This is a song about cutting the fat out of your life and rejecting the toxic s that could weigh you down. It's the soundtrack of me taking a butter knife & performing spiritual liposuction on myself. A painful and liberating process," she explains. "I wrote this because I felt tired of the saturated butter and energy clogging around my heart and felt the need to release that. There's an over emphasis of cool sculpting and plastic surgery ads in the world - but we ignore the fact that we're all spiritually clogged up as a society - there's so much excess everywhere.
I wanted to illustrate a return to innocence - driving around in the red Jetta of my adolescence, surfing the waves instead of drowning in them. I want people to listen and feel lighter, but w the rage / sentiment mosh."

"Cellulite" is the follow up to her latest single, "Locket," which V Magazine hailed as "mesmerizingly addictive," and "cementing NUNA's status as one to watch in the music industry." The track came with an official music video, praised by HypeBeast as an "artistic, concept-driven visual," and was directed by the late Valentin Petit, who tragically passed in an aircraft accident earlier this year. "Locket" was the last music video he directed.

With the release of "Cellulite" and "Locket," comes exciting news that AUDREY NUNA is working on a new body of work from which"Locket" is part of, thus marking a new and captivating chapter for 24-year-old NUNA, who is undeniably poised for stardom.

Having laid the foundations with her a liquid breakfast release in 2021, she soon attracted attention from the likes of The New York Times, NPR, High Snobiety, VOGUE, BILLBOARD, COMPLEX, PAPER, FADER, and V Mag. AUDREY NUNA continues to push the boundaries and lead with a commitment to creativity., setting precedent as one of the first female Korean-American R&B acts breaking into mainstream culture.



