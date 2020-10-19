Audible Reality Announces First Ever Partnership With 3-In-1 Audio Device BUOQ

The makers of high definition, over-the-ear headphones.

Audible Reality, the groundbreaking audio app and 3D audio technology experts, have announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with BUOQ, the makers of high definition, over-the-ear headphones that instantly switch to wearable loudspeakers.



With the announcement, Audible Reality is offering the first premium Brand Vibes for BUOQ, taking the BUOQ Axis experience to a whole other level. BUOQ's focus on sound, effective design, simplicity and personalization resonates perfectly with the Audible Reality brand, and growing list of early adopter artists and users.



With the announcement of this partnership BUOQ customers can now instantly upgrade their Axis headphones with premium 3D audio capabilities, designed exclusively for BUOQ by Audible Reality. Current and new BUOQ Axis owners can access this upgrade through a 3-pack of BUOQ Vibes at a tiny fraction of the original headphone purchase price - 3 Vibes for just $2.99. The pack includes a uniquely designed 3D audio Vibe for each Axis listening mode (Headphone, Neckphone, and Surface). The Vibes bring added depth and realism to the BUOQ Axis listening experience. The Neckphone Vibe, for instance, makes a pair of speakers feel like a widely immersive 3D soundstage.



Additionally, Audible Reality provides BUOQ with the ability to continually improve their product by learning from direct, non-invasive user feedback generated through the listening experience. This ingenious design helps to ensure BUOQ headphones consistently deliver the best audio experience possible to each and every BUOQ customer over the entire life of the product. Headphones that grow with you? Yep. Welcome to the future of premium audio for hardware!



For a limited time, Audible Reality users can purchase the BUOQ Axis at a 45% discount for $99 USD via the Audible Reality website. Use the promo code: BQAURE45



Purchase BUOQ premium 3D audio Vibes via the Audible Reality app, available on iOS App Store & Google Play.

