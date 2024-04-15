Auburn McCormick Releases New Single 'Overdramatic'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mississippi native Auburn McCormick has released her latest single, "Overdramatic," available for streaming now. Known for her captivating storytelling and raw lyricism, McCormick's upcoming release promises to deliver a powerful message that resonates with audiences far and wide.

LISTEN to "Overdramatic" HERE.

Produced by Keith L. Harris and Brent Milligan and Mixed by Craig Bauer, "Overdramatic" showcases McCormick's signature blend of honest emotion and clever melody. The song, written by McCormick alongside Hannah Kalfas and Bryan West, explores themes of frustration and anger in the aftermath of a tumultuous breakup.

"Inspired by personal experiences, 'Overdramatic' delves into the complexities of toxic relationships," McCormick explains. "It's a cathartic anthem that allows listeners to release pent-up emotions and find solace in shared experiences."

Drawing inspiration from artists such as Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Carly Pearce, and Kelsea Ballerini, McCormick infuses her music with a unique blend of country grit and pop sensibility. Her early exposure to music, coupled with formal training at Trevecca University in Nashville, has shaped her into one of the most compelling independent country artists on the scene today.

"Overdramatic" is just the latest chapter in McCormick's musical journey, which has already seen her achieve acclaim with tracks like "Black and White Movie," a finalist in the 2020 International Songwriting Competition. With each release, McCormick continues to push boundaries and defy expectations, solidifying her status as a rising star in the country music landscape.

"This song is very much a scream at the top of your lungs kind of song, one that could help you get some things off your chest," McCormick enthuses. "I'm excited to share it with the world and connect with listeners on a deeper level."

"Overdramatic" will be available on all major streaming platforms on April 5th, 2024. For more information and updates on Auburn McCormick's music, visit her official website and follow her on social media.

