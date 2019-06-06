Atlantic Records Names David Saslow EVP, International Artist Relations, A&R

David Saslow has been named to the newly created position of Executive Vice President, International Artist Relations and A&R for Atlantic Records. The announcement was made today by Atlantic Chairman & COO Julie Greenwald and Chairman & CEO Craig Kallman. Saslow, who joined Atlantic in 2007, is based at the label's New York headquarters.

In his new post, Saslow will oversee Atlantic's international repertoire in the U.S., focusing on the development of creative, custom-tailored strategies to nurture the domestic careers of both superstars and emerging talent. He will work closely with the Atlantic and Warner Music A&R teams around the world, in tandem with the label's U.S. departments, to build world-class, coordinated efforts in support of the company's international artists and projects. Atlantic's current roster includes globally based artists such as Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Stormzy, Charli XCX, Marina, Clean Bandit, Robin Schulz, Anitta and others.

"Since joining Atlantic 12 years ago, Sas has played a central role in the marketing and development of artists across our roster," said Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman. "With music becoming increasingly global, it's essential that we have an executive who is exclusively devoted to giving bespoke service to all the incredible artists joining us from around the world. David's deep and diverse experience makes him the perfect choice for this important new post."

Prior to his current role, Saslow was the SVP of Video Content, Programming and Production and then the General Manager of the label. Before joining Atlantic, Saslow was the head of video at Interscope Records, where he started in 1995. He began his music business career in 1992 in the video department of Elektra Entertainment. Saslow is a graduate of Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications.





Related Articles View More Music Stories