Astronoid Release 'Sleep Whisper' From Upcoming 'Radiant Bloom' Album

Astronoid have shared a second single from their forthcoming album, Radiant Bloom (June 3, 3DOT Recordings), releasing "Sleep Whisper" this morning.

"'Sleep Whisper' was one of the first tracks written for the album," offers Astronoid singer/guitar player Brett Boland. "The song is about going somewhere else... another planet, another universe, or anywhere really. When we were talking with Travis Smith about album art, this was the song we used as inspiration. The cover is a visual interpretation of this track.

The Boston-based band previously previewed the nine-song collection with the release of "Eyes," a track Brooklyn Vegan said "seamlessly pulls together elements of dream pop, post-hardcore, metal and more." Metal Injection said the song features "all of the spacious sounds of the first two Astronoid records and ramps things up with a solid, straightforward rock feel."

Radiant Bloom pre-orders, which include two limited-edition vinyl variants that mimic the album artwork, are available now. The self-produced album is also available on cassette and CD.

Astronoid is Brett Boland (vocals/guitar), Daniel Schwartz (bass), Casey Aylward (guitar), and Matt. St. Jean (drums). The Boston quartet have released two full-length albums and two EPs: November (EP, 2012), Stargazer (EP, 2013), Air (2016) and Astronoid (2019).

Brooklyn Vegan said of the band's music: "the word 'genre-defying' gets thrown around a lot, but it's not every day that you hear a band really earn it like Astronoid. They sound like so many things at once, but it all comes together in a way that sounds seamless..."

NPR said they create "a surprisingly effective mix of shoegaze-y blast beats, pretty pop-punk singalongs and post-rock ambiance," and Treble Zine praised the band, adding "there are simply so many elements to their music that still feel like novelties in much of heavy music..."

Listen to the new single here: